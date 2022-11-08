Frankie Fontagne & the Polyrhythmic Extravaganza, November 20

Sunday, November 20, 5 p.m.

Rivermont Collegiate, 1821 Sunset Drive, Bettendorf IA

Continuing the organization's run of exhilarating Third Sunday Jazz Workshop & Matinée Series concert events held in Bettendorf's Rivermont Collegiate, Polyrhythms presents a November 20 engagement with the talents of Frankie Fontagne & the Polyrhythmic Extravaganza, with the gifted headliner and Monmouth native joined onstage by Daniel Leahy, Corey Kendrick, Steve Grismore, Ronald Wilson, Jamie Hopkins, and Manuel Lopez III.

Born in Monmouth, Illinois, Frankie Fontagne began her soul-music career early by singing in the church choir, where her natural ability was given the roots that would later flower into its current soulful state. Not only did Fontagne sing in the choir, but she became a student of music, and from 1982 to 1993, the artist became a student of the Monmouth/Warren County music program headed by Dr. Edward Sheckler. It was there that she flourished as an award-winning percussionist. Realizing that her hometown didn’t provide the opportunities she needed, Fontagne packed up and headed west to California, where she began to ride the circuit dabbling in gospel and doing hooks for various west coast rap groups throughout the 1990s. Though not, as she attests, especially lucrative, these escapades paid off in the form of studio experience, as well as numerous chances to arrange and produce.

With her esteemed Polyrhythmic accompanists for her November 20 concert including Daniel Leahy on piano, Corey Kendrick on organ, Steve Grismore on guitar, Ronald Wilson on bass, Jamie Hopkins on percussion, and Manuel Lopez III on drums, Fontane stated that she has never thought about not having music in her life, given how much she loves the arts and artists. When asked why she hadn't publicly performed jazz until recently, her response was, “She practices jazz in the house as part of her repertoire, just never had the chance to play it with the right musicians.” But in Fontagne's youth, her father introduced her to jazz legends such as Wes Montgomery, Wynton Marsalis, George Benson, and others, which was how she first learned to pick up on the importance musicianship. In recognizing talented singers, she looked to improve her technique as women artists including Anita Baker took it to the next level. She enjoyed the challenge of the breathing it takes to perform this music well, and added that she's inspired by a desire and people who have encouraged her and reminded her to be herself."

Frankie Fontagne & the Polyrhythmic Extravaganza play Bettendorf's Rivermont College's Becherer Hall on November 20, with the musicians' 5 p.m. engagement preceded by an all-ages 2 p.m. jazz workshop ($5 for adults, free for kids) presented as part of the Polyrhythms Third Sunday Jazz Matinée & Workshop Series. Admission to the concert is $15-20, and more information and reservations are available by calling (309)373-0790 and visiting Polyrhythms.org.