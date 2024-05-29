Free Throw, June 10

Monday, June 10, 6 p.m.

Raccoon Motel, 315 East Second Street, Davenport IA

Touring in support of their 2023 album Lessons That We Swear to Keep, a recording that New Noise magazine said "does a remarkable job at helping listeners discover comfort within the chaos," the emo and indie-rock ensemble Free Throw headlines a June 10 concert at Davenport's Raccoon Motel, New Noise adding that "the lyrical content is effortlessly intriguing, painting a picture of the difficulties of self-worth, regrets of possible wasted potential, as well as not being afraid of giving yourself a break."

Composed of Cory Castro (lead vocals, lead and rhythm guitar), Lawrence Warner (lead and rhythm guitar), Jake Hughes (lead and rhythm guitar, backing vocals), Justin Castro (bass), and Zach Hall (drums, backing vocals), Free Throw was formed in April 2012 after the original members had graduated high school and had met each other through the Nashville music scene while playing in other bands. Free Throw has since released five full-length albums: 2014's Those Days Are Gone, 2017's Bear Your Mind, 2019's What's Past Is Prologue, 2021's Piecing It Together, and last year's Lessons That We Swear to Keep. They have also released three EPs titled Free Throw (2012), Lavender Town (2014), and Missing Pieces (2018), and following the release of their debut album, the band embarked on a tour opening for Empire! Empire! (I Was a Lonely Estate).

Free Throw's music has been described as emo, punk rock, pop punk, post-hardcore, and indie rock, and vocalist Cory Castro has defined the term "emo" as "taking your emotions and wearing them on your sleeve." He has also described the band's sound as being derived from "underground punk emo" bands such as Snowing and Algernon Cadwallader, while also citing Fall Out Boy and My Chemical Romance as influences on the band's "pop sensibility." The outfit's lyrical themes often challenging and even uncomfortable topics, and describing the Lessons That We Swear to Keep repertoire, New Noise stated, "Ripping out pages from lyricist/vocalist Cory Castro’s diary, this album deals with such topics as: addiction, mental health, existential crises, as well as navigating and managing the uneasy parts of life. These 11 tracks will have even the most self-assured adult start to question their very existence."

In addition, Castro is a fan of the Pokémon video game franchise, and several of the band's song titles are direct references to the series. Examples include "Lavender Town," "Pallet Town," "Cerulean City," "Better Have Burn Heal," "Worry Seed," and "Tail Whip, Struggle," and Free Throw's frontman has a Poké Ball tattooed on his wrist.

Free Throw plays their headlining engagement in Davenport with a set by Slow Joy, admission to the 6 p.m. concert is $26.45, and tickets are available by visiting TheRaccoonMotel.com.