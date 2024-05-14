From Ashes to New, May 25

Saturday, May 25, 6 p.m.

Capitol Theatre, 330 West Third Street, Davenport IA

With the acclaimed ensemble's top-10 Billboard smashes including "Through It All," "Crazy," "Hate Me Too," "Nightmare" and "Barely Breathing," the alternative-metal artists of From Ashes to New headline a May 25 concert event at Davenport's Capitol Theatre, their 2023 recording Blackout hailed by Wall of Sounds as a "fantastic" album that "tells a story, tackles some heavy but incredibly relatable subject matter, shows versatility, and is very fun."

From Ashes to New was formed in 2013 in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, when the group released their debut single "My Fight" and its eponymous extended play. Two years later, the musicians released their second EP Downfall, while From Ashes to New's studio-album debut Day One landed in February of 2016, The recording made the top five of Billboard's Alternative Rock, Hard Rock, and Indie charts, and scored hit singles in "Through It All," "Lost & Alone," and "Breaking Now." From Ashes to New also recorded a song with CFO$, "Hail the Crown," which became the main theme song for the professional wrestling program WWE 205 Live, ands although the band's lineup frequently shifted in its early years, musician Matt Brandyberry (rap vocals, keyboards, synthesizers) has remained the founding and sole constant member of the group.

On February 1 of 2018, From Ashes to New released "Crazy," the first single from their eventual April release The Future, which was a top-20 hit on the three aforementioned Billboard charts; "Crazy" itself landed at number three on Billboard's U.S. Mainstream Rock chart, and remains the musicians' highest-charting single. Third studio album Panic debuted in 2020, and inspired Wall of Sound to state, "It must be super-hard to be frequently compared to such a huge music icon like Linkin Park, but From Ashes to New do a great job in pulling it off. They've added heavy metal and innovative electronic components to make it their own fresh sound, creating a record that should not only be a big hit now, but a big hit for years to come." The album's title track and "Scars That I'm Hiding" were also top-20 Billboard hits, and last summer's Blackout has led to some of From Ashes to New's strongest reviews to date, with SputnikMusic raving, "The hooks are so catchy that it wouldn’t feel out of place for thousands of fans at an arena to scream out every last word."

From Ashes to New play their headlining engagement in Davenport on May 25 with additional sets by Point North, Ekoh, Phix, and Elijah, admission to the 6 p.m. concert event is $35-50, and more information and tickets are available by visiting the Capitol Theatre's Facebook page.