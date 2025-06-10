G. Love & Special Sauce, June 22

Sunday, June 22, 8 p.m.

The Redstone Room, 129 Main Street, Davenport IA

Composed of bandleader Garrett Dutton on lead vocals, guitar, and harmonica, Chuck Treece on drums, and Jim Prescott on string bass, the touring talents of G. Love & the Special Sauce headline a June 22 hip-hip blues concert at Davenport's Redstone Room, the group's hit songs including such Billboard charters as “Stepping Stones,” “Rodeo Clowns,” “Astronaut,” “Go Crazy,” and “Peace, Love, & Happiness.”

Formed in 1993 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, G. Love & Special Sauce k is known and revered for its unique fusion of hip-hop, blues, funk, and soul. The band originally featured Garrett Dutton, a.k.a. G. Love, as the lead vocalist and guitarist, Jeffrey Clemens on drums, and Jim Prescott on bass, and their trio quickly gained attention for their laid-back, groovy style and G. Love’s unique vocal delivery, blending rap-like spoken word with bluesy singing.

Their debut self-titled album, G. Love & Special Sauce, was released in 1994 on Epic Records and included the hit single “Cold Beverage,” which became popular on alternative radio stations and MTV, solidifying their presence in the music scene. The band’s style has been described as a mix of “slacker blues” and “alternative hip-hop,” as they frequently incorporate elements of 90s hip-hop beats with classic blues rhythms.

Over the years, G. Love & Special Sauce has released numerous albums, including Coast to Coast Motel (1995), Yeah, It’s That Easy (1997), The Electric Mile (2001) and the Grammy-nominated The Juice (2020). Their sound evolved to include more soul, R&B, and rock influences, though they retained their laid-back vibe and clever lyrical play. Their 2014 album Sugar saw a reunion of the original lineup after several years, and they continued to tour and produce music with a loyal fan base.

Known for their energetic live performances, G. Love & Special Sauce has played at festivals including Bonnaroo and Lollapalooza. Garrett Dutton also frequently collaborates with other artists, including Jack Johnson, with whom he shares a similar vibe, and has released solo projects that dive deeper into his blues influences. G. Love & Special Sauce remains a beloved name in the music scene, blending genres in a way that feels fresh and authentic.

G. Love & the Special Sauce bring their tour to Davenport's Redstone Room on June 22, admission to the 8 p.m. concert event is $39.50-45, and special VIP Experience tickets for $139.50 include general admission, a Q&A, a photo opportunity, early access to the merch booth, and a special all-request “Pre-Show Pop Off” event boasting a solo acoustic performance by G. Love. For more information and tickets, call (563)326-1333 and visit CommonChordQC.org.