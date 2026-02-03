GA-20, February 14

Saturday, February 14, 8 p.m.

RIBCO, 1815 Second Avenue, Rock Island IL

Performing locally as a Valentine's Day gift for fans of blues and roots music, the Massachusetts-based talents of GA-20 plats a February 14 concert at Rock Island's recently reopened RIBCO, the Blues Music Award nominees also recipients of the Boston Music Awards' "Blues Artist of the Year" citation every year from 2021 to 2025.

Matthew Stubbs formed GA-20 during a hiatus from playing guitar with Charlie Musselwhite. Stubbs sought to put a new project together to do blues gigs aside from his psych-rock group The Antiguas, meeting original band vocalist Pat Faherty through his many local Boston gigs. Early performances by the outfit featured a rotating group of musicians with Faherty and Stubbs as the core members, and by early 2018, the group was composed of two guitars (Stubbs and Faherty) and drums (sideman Tim Carman). About a year after their formation, GA-20 scored a deal with Colemine Records imprint Karma Chief Records, and they've since been lauded as a band that plays stripped down 1950s/1960s-style Chicago blues with a lot of distortion and no bass.

With the help of their subsequent relentless tour schedule, as stated at GA20.com, the musicians "have thrilled both blues lovers and many fans who had never heard traditional blues. 'We’re proud to bring this sound to a new audience,' says Stubbs. 'When people hear it, they get what we’re doing and they’re into it. It’s very important to us to make a personal connection,' he continues. 'Blues is meant to be played live. It’s about telling stories. We love making records but performing live is even more important to us.' Accompanying Stubbs in this pursuit are the vocal and guitar powerhouse, Cody Nilsen, and drummer Joshua Kiggans. Both Cody and Josh have acclaimed histories in Boston as sought after session players and sidemen, with dynamic range both instrumentally and vocally. Their extensive backgrounds in traditional American music, including blues, country, and rock 'n' roll, bring a palpable dimension to GA-20’s already exhilarating approach to traditional blues.

"Since its inception, the accolades continue to roll in for GA-20. American Songwriter says the band plays 'rough and tumble, relentless blues' with ]maximum intensity rocking.' UK tastemaker magazine MOJO says GA-20 makes 'a joyful noise,' and The Guardian writes, 'If you care to know how a rowdy 1950s Chicago juke joint sounded, GA-20 are here to help. They keep things simple and fierce ... scything, growling riffs, driving grooves, blistering boogies and defiant vocals.'"

GA-20 plays headlines their Valentine's Day Rock Island engagement alongside fellow blues and soul artist Tony Holiday, admission to the 8 p.m. concert is $18-23, and more information and tickets are available by calling (309)506-4924 and visiting RIBCO.com.