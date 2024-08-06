Gabby Barrett, August 16

Friday, August 16, 8 p.m.

Rhythm City Casino Resort Event Center, 7077 Elmore Avenue, Davenport IA

Hailed by Country Now as “"country music's next female superstar,” the chart-topping, multi-platinum-selling singer/songwriter Gabby Barrett headlines an August 16 concert event at Davenport's Rhythm City Casino Resort Event Center, the artist noted for her top-three placement on American Idol and number-one Billboard hits such as “I Hope” and “The Good Ones.”

A Pennsylvania native and one of eight siblings, the 24-year-old Barrett started singing at age nine and performing shows at 11. In 2014, she won the Kean Quest Talent Search, and three years later, her father encouraged her to sing in an all-black choir, which prompted her to join the Lamb of God Christian Ministries in Homestead, Pennsylvania. After Barrett successfully auditioned for the 16th season of American Idol in 2018, she made it to the finale, where she placed third, and went on to collaborate with songwriter and producer Allen Foster for three songs on her EP The Fireflies: "Fireflies,” "Your Name On It,” and "Missin' Love.” The following year, Barrett independently released "I Hope,” which the artist performed during an appearance on the seventeenth season of American Idol. The song attracted the attention of music labels, and Barrett announced on stage after the performance that she had signed with Warner Music Nashville. “I Hope" was then officially released as a single by the label on June 27, 2019.

The single topped Billboard's Country Streaming Songs chart as well as the Country Airplay chart in April of 2020, followed by the Hot Country Songs chart. That November, “I Hope” hit number three on the Billboard Hot 100, making Barrett the first female country artist to do so since Taylor Swift. In between those milestones, the singer/songwriter's debut album Goldmine was released in June of 2020 and earned 15.98 million on-demand streams in its opening week, breaking the record for the largest streaming week ever for a debut country album by a female artist. One year later, Barrett opened up for Thomas Rhett on his Center Point Road Tour, as well as for the Zac Brown Band at Summerfest as part of “The Comeback Tour.” In September of 2021, Barrett was nominated for four 55th Annual Country Music Association Awards: Female Vocalist of the Year, Single of the Year ("The Good Ones"), Song of the Year ("The Good Ones"), and New Artist of the Year. With Barrett's second album Chapter & Verse released earlier this year, she has scored additional accolades including the Billboard Women in Music Rising Star Award for 2022 and the iHeartRadio Titanium Award. Barrett has also proved a popular TV presence, having hosted the ACM Awards and CMA Country Christmas.

Gabby Garrett performs her Event Center engagement on August 16, admission to the 8 p.m. concert is $50-90, and more information and tickets are available by calling (563)328-8000 and visiting RhythmCityCasino.com.