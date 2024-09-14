Gail Archer, September 22

Sunday, September 22, 3 p.m.

University of Dubuque's Heritage Center, 2255 Bennett Street, Dubuque IA

In a thrilling kickoff the University of Dubuque's 12th-annual Live at Heritage Center Performing Arts Series, acclaimed organist Gail Fisher will perform on the John and Alice Butler Pipe Organ on September 22, her repertoire that afternoon featuring wondrous classical compositions by Johann Sebastian Bach, Johannes Brahms, Franz Listz, and others.

An international organist, recording artist, choral conductor, and lecturer, Archer is known for drawing attention to composer anniversaries or musical themes with her annual recital series in New York City including A Slavic Celebration, Max Reger, The Muse’s Voice, An American Idyll, and more. She also was the first American woman to play the complete works of Olivier Messiaen for the centennial of the composer’s birth in 2008. Archer’s recordings include her 2022 Polish release, Cantius, and Chernivsti, A Russian Journey, Frank Liszt: A Hungarian Rhapsody, Bach: The Transcendent Genius, A Mystic in the Making (Meyer Media), and The Orpheus of Amsterdam: Sweelinck and his Pupils (CALA Records).

Archer’s 2024 European tour took her to Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Norway, Sweden, Poland, Germany, France, Italy, and the island of Menorca. Tour highlights include the Frauenkirche in Dresden, Germany; the Cathedral of Saint Mary in Alghero, Sardegna; the Collegiale di Notre Dame in Mantes-la-Jolie, France; the Bragernes Kirke in Drammen, Norway; and the Church of St Francis in Castelbuono, Sicily. The remarkable organ in the Church of St Francis, built in 1547 by Francesco Oliveri, is one of the oldest extant organs in Europe.

Archer is the founder of Musforum, an international network for women organists to promote and affirm their work. She is a college organist at Vassar College in Poughkeepsie, New York; the director of the music program at Barnard College, Columbia University in New York, New York, where she conducts the Barnard-Columbia Chorus and Chamber Singers; and a faculty member at the Harriman Institute, Columbia University in New York, New York. In addition, Archer is the artistic director of the artist and young artist recital series at historic Central Synagogue in New York, New York.

The John and Alice Butler Pipe Organ was dedicated in May of 2021 and boasts 3,033 pipes. The pipe organ has enhanced campus events and been utilized as a practice and recital instrument. University of Dubuque Trustee John Butler and his wife Alice gifted the instrument. Dobson Pipe Organ Builders built and installed the pipe organ – the 97th new organ built by the firm.

Gail Archer performs in the John & Alice Butler Hall of the University of Dubuque's Heritage Center on September 22, admission to the 3 p.m. concert event is $20, and more information and tickets are available by calling 563-585-7469 and visiting Dbq.edu/heritagecenter.