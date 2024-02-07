Gareth Johnson & His Evolution Band, February 17

Saturday, February 17, 7:30 p.m.

University of Dubuque's Heritage Center, 2255 Bennett Street, Dubuque IA

In a February 17 concert presented by the Dubuque Arts Council, Gareth Johnson & His Evolution Band will bring their tour to the University of Dubuque's Heritage Center, treating patrons to an evening with the world-renowned violinist, master string teacher, and composer whose extraordinary talent crosses all musical genres from Rick Ross to Stevie Wonder and Bruno Mars, as well as from Johnny Cash to Metallica and Guns N' Roses, right into Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee's “Despacito.”

A stunningly talented violinist who has turned his two-plus decades of training into to a sound that is totally new to the the hip-hop, R&B, and pop genres, Johnson has studied classical music since he was 10 years old and is considered a savant with the violin. Having won many awards, honors, and accolades over the years, the musician's love for the beautiful sounds of the violin came after seeing Itzhak Perlman in concert. His desire and passion to play at that point, along with his mother who holds a Doctorate in Music Education, gave Johnson the pathway needed to become the master classical artist he is today. His studies with master violinist, performances all over the world, and desire to reach a broader base to spread his love of the violin has allowed him to cross musical genres.

Through his years of professional performance, Johnson has also amassed sterling reviews from publications all across America. According to the New York Times, Johnson "possesses prodigious musical gifts - dominates the stage. Classical music could use a Tiger Woods (of the violin) and, no question, Mr. Johnson may well fit the bill." In a concert review, the Washington Post raved, "He showed himself to be a confident soloist who combines sensitive control of the bow with the right-on intonation and nicely detailed phrasing." The Arizona Daily Star added of the artist, "He made the violin sing. Johnson's finger flew over the fret and his bow sliced over the string so fast and furious that if you blinked you would miss a whole passage. It was an incredible experience." And the Press Enterprise of Redlands California effused of Johnson, "With an intense attitude, he dazzled the audience with lithe, nimble fingering, perfect intonation and clear, sure high notes ... a sensuous quality ... moments of artistic integrity and awareness. He allowed the beautiful music to take command."

Gareth Johnson & His Evolution Band will perform in the John & Alice Butler Hall of the University of Dubuque's Heritage Center on February 17, admission to the 7:30 p.m. concert is $30-45, and more information and tickets are available by calling (563)585-7469 and visiting Dbq.edu/heritagecenter.