“Garth Live!” and New Year's Eve Celebration, December 31

Wednesday, December 31, 7:30 p.m.

Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse, 1828 Third Avenue, Rock Island IL

Performing from the repertoire of a county icon who boasts two Grammy Awards, 17 American Music Awards, and the RIAA Award for being the U.S.'s best-selling solo-album artist of the century, touring performer Drew Baloh brings his stage spectacular Garth Live! to Rock Island's Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse on December 31, this special New Year's Eve event including such Brooks favorites such as "Friends in Low Places," "The Dance," and "The Thunder Rolls."

With Garth Live!, audiences are invited to step into the world of Garth Brooks as you’ve never seen before, with Drew Baloh channeling the legendary icon in a way that will leave you questioning if you’re witnessing the real deal. From his signature cowboy hat to that unmistakable voice, Baloh’s resemblance to Garth Brooks is uncanny, and he’s ready to take you on a musical journey like no other. Feel the excitement as the lights dim and the music kicks in, launching you into a time when '90s country music ruled the airwaves. Garth Live! is a high-energy showcase of Brooks’ greatest hits, including the iconic "Friends in Low Places," the thunderous "The Thunder Rolls," the heart-wrenching "The Dance," and the rollicking "Ain’t Goin’ Down ('til the Sun Comes Up)."

But that’s just the beginning, as the show is also packed with loads of additional chart-toppers and fan favorites that will have you singing along all night long. Relive the magic of Brooks' earliest hits and experience the electric atmosphere of his legendary “Live in Central Park” performance. With stunning visuals, expert musicianship, and Baloh’s incredible talent, Garth Live! will transport you to a time when country music was at its peak. Whether you’re a die-hard Garth Brooks fan or simply love great music, this touring sensation promises a night of entertainment that is second to none. So dust off your cowboy boots, grab your friends, and get ready to dance, sing, and celebrate the timeless music of Garth Brooks in a show that is as close to the real thing as it gets.

Garth Brooks himself has released 16 studio albums, two live albums, and 63 singles. He has sold estimated over 170 million records worldwide, making him one of the best-selling music artists in history. According to RIAA, Brooks is the top-selling solo artist of all time with 157 million certified albums in the U.S. American Music Awards honored him the "Artist of the 90s Decade" and iHeartRadio Music Awards also honored him the "Artist of the Decade". Brooks has scored nine number-one albums on Billboard 200 and achieved 19 chart-topping hits on Hot Country Songs. Nine of his albums have achieved Diamond status in the United States, the most for any artist ever. Billboard lists Brooks as the 20th Greatest Artist of all time, while the Recording Industry Association of America lists him as the second-best-selling artist in history.

With the doors for the Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse's Garth Live! event opening at 7:30 p.m. on December 31, the New Year's Eve festivities begin with hors d'oeuvres, chocolate-covered strawberries, a souvenir photo, and a plated dinner featuring your choice of three delicious entree options. The concert event begins at 9:15 p.m., and afterward, the annual countdown to midnight will feature party favors and a balloon drop and champagne toast when 2026 is officially upon us.

Admission to the dinner theatre's New Year's Eve party is $105, and more information and tickets are available by calling (309)786-7733 extension 2 and visiting Circa21.com.