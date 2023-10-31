Gary Allan, November 11

Saturday, November 11, 8 p.m.

Adler Theatre, 136 East Third Street, Davenport IA

Delivering what the New York Times called “elegant, often deadpan songs that tend toward manly understatement,” the chart-topping, multi-platinum-selling country superstar Gary Allan brings his national tour to Davenport's Adler Theatre on November 11, all 31 of whose singles have charted on the U.S. Billboard Hot Country Songs chart, 13 of which also crossed over to the Billboard Hot 100.

A native of La Mirada, California, 55-year-old singer/songwriter Allan made his country-music debut with the release of his single “Her Man,” the lead-off to his gold-certified 1996 album Used Heart for Sale. His second album, It Would Be You, followed in 1998, and Allan's 1999 release Smoke Rings in the Dark was his first for MCA Nashville, with whom the artist has been signed ever since. Allan's next two albums – 2001's Alright Guy and 2003's See If I Care – were both certified platinum, while the artist's subsequent three (2005's Tough All Over and 2007's two-fer of Greatest Hits and Tough All Over) were certified gold. Meanwhile, both of Allan's albums from the last decade, 2010's Get Off on the Pain and 2013's Set You Free, reached the top 10 of the U.S. Billboard Top Country Albums charts, the former hitting number-two and the latter number-one – a career first for Allan.

With the superstar's most recent album, 2020's Ruthless, also making the top 10 on Billboard's Country chart, Allan currently holds claim to four number-one singles: 2003's "Man to Man" and "Tough Little Boys," 2004's "Nothing On but the Radio," and 2013's "Every Storm (Runs Out of Rain)." "Man to Man" is also his highest peak on the Hot 100 at number 25. Allan has charted and additional two times with songs that received unsolicited airplay -- a 1997 cover of "Please Come Home for Christmas" and 2000's cover of Del Shannon's "Runaway" -- with his top-10 smashes also including "Her Man," "It Would Be You," "Right Where I Need to Be," "The One," "Best I Ever Had" (a cover of a Vertical Horizon song), "Life Ain't Always Beautiful," and "Watching Airplanes." Reviewing his most recent recording, Rolling Stone Australian raved that Ruthless' songs "feel clever and lived-in," and that the album as a whole is "proof to the ageists in Nashville that great artists do get better with time."

Gary Allan's national tour comes to Davenport on November 10, admission to the 8 p.m. concert event is $39-128, and tickets are available by calling (800)745-3000 and visiting AdlerTheatre.com.