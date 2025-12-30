Gasoline Lollipops, January 13

Tuesday, January 13, 6 p.m.

Raccoon Motel, 315 East Second Street, Davenport IA

Touring in support of their 2025 album Kill the Architect, a recording that Americana Highways said "works entertainingly and embodies their bold creativity," the indie rockers of Gasoline Lollipops return to Davenport's Raccoon Motel on January 13, the group also lauded by New Noise for their "a powerful mix of Americana, outlaw country, and just enough punk-rock swagger to appeal to those who won’t admit to liking those other two genres."

As detailed at GasolineLollipops.com, "Front man Clay Rose was raised between an outlaw, truck-driving father in the mountains of Colorado and a country song-writing mama in the sticks outside of Nashville, Tennessee. Clay’s penchant for open roads and trouble making are the backbone of the Gas Pops’ sound. The rest of the band consists of Don Ambory, Scott Coulter, 'Bad' Brad Morse, and Kevin Matthews who all come equipped with music degrees from Chicago, Boston, Jacksonville, and Denver, respectively. They each add flavors of their own background and heritage, further diversifying the band’s signature sound.

"Over the course of six albums, Gasoline Lollipops have explored the far corners of amplified American roots music. They’ve been genre-benders and boundary-breakers, fusing the ferocity of punk-injected rock & roll with the rawness of folk music, the storytelling of country, and the soul of roadhouse R&B. On Kill the Architect, they team up with longtime Los Lobos member Steve Berlin to distill that ever-evolving sound into something signature and distinct. Partially inspired by frontman Clay Rose’s compositions for a modern ballet based upon the tale of Samson and Delilah, Kill the Architect tackles big themes – including connection, balance, identity, and the search for one’s true self – with an ever bigger sound, veering from heavy-hitting rock anthems to lighter, country-influenced folksongs. Produced by Berlin during a series of live-in-the-studio performances and brought to life by a band of hard-touring, finger-bleeding road warriors, Kill the Architect captures a band firing on all cylinders with their tank filled to the brim, and their wheels pointing toward a horizon of their own making."

Among Gasoline Lollipops' numerous critical plaudits over the years, The 13th Floor stated, "Fusing the urgency of punk, the soul of folk, and the storytelling depth of outlaw country, they have forged a sound that is combustible and poetic." Americana Highways, meanwhile, raved, "“They manage to capture through their melodies the haunting ambience adrift in a pirogue in the swamps without a lantern alone, hearing noises that your ears can’t decipher. The scents and the instrumental gris-gris are wonderfully chilling.”

Gasoline Lollipops headline their Davenport engagement on January 13, admission to the 6 p.m. concert is $19/84, and more information and tickets are available by visiting TheRaccoonMotel.com.