The Gatlin Brothers, March 13

Sunday, March 13, 8 p.m.

Rhythm City Casino Resort Event Center, 7077 Elmore Avenue, Davenport IA

With more than 60 years of professional performance to their credit, the Grammy-winning country-music superstars the Gatlin Brothers - Larry, Steve, and Rudy – bring their national tour to Davenport's Rhythm City Casino Resort Event Center on March 13, the beloved trio having accumulated seven chart-topping singles, 32 top-40 records, 22 studio albums, and five BMI "Million-Air" Awards.

In 1979, when Larry Gatlin signed with Columbia Records, he decided to officially have his brothers Steve and Rudy billed on his singles and on his albums. That year, their name was officially "Larry Gatlin & the Gatlin Brothers," and in October, they released the album Straight Ahead. The recording spawned the classic single "All the Gold in California," which became the Gatlin Brothers' biggest hit together, reaching number one on Billboard's Hot Country Songs list. Following his "I Just Wish You Were Some I love" in 1978, this was Larry Gatlin's second number-one hit and led to his being awarded 1979's "Top Male Vocalist of the Year" by the Academy of Country Music that year. Straight Ahead was eventually gold-certified, and the group's next big hit came with "Take Me To Your Lovin' Place," which peaked at number five in 1981. The Gatlin Brothers followed that hit with "What Are We Doin' Lonesome," which peaked at number four later in the year.

Continued their smash success as a trio, the Gatlin Brothers went on to deliver top-10 and top-20 hits with such songs as 1982's "In Like With Each Other," "She Used to Sing on Sunday," and "Sure Feels Like Love," 1983's "Almost Called Her Baby By Mistake," and 1984's "Denver." In 1983, the group also had their third chart-topping recording with "Houston (Means I'm One Day Closer to You)," and in early 1985, the Gatlin Brothers sang "All the Gold in California" at the nationally televised 50th Inaugural Gala held the day before the second inauguration of Ronald Reagan. Other noted successes for the trio include 1986's "She Used to Be Somebody's Baby," which peaked at number two, 1987's "Talkin' to the Moon" and 1988's "Love of a Lifetime," both of which landed on Billboard's top five, and a Best Country Song Grammy Award for “Broken Lady.”

For more than 62 years, the Gatlin Brothers have entertained audiences in some of the world's largest venues and from some of the most iconic stages, including the Grammy Awards, the American Music Awards, the People's Choice Awards, and The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson. Larry, meanwhile, currently ranks fourth among solo artists with the most self-penned top 40 Billboard hits, and his massive song catalog has been recorded by luminaries including Elvis Presley, Barbara Streisand, Johnny Cash, Roy Orbison, Glen Campbell, Kris Kristofferson, Tom Jones, and Johnny Mathis.

The Gatlin Brothers play their Davenport engagement on March 13, admission to the 8 p.m. concert is $25-40, and more information and tickets are available by calling (563)328-8000 and visiting RhythmCityCasino.com.