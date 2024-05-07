Gavin DeGraw, May 17

Friday, May 17, 7 p.m.

Capitol Theatre, 330 West Third Street, Davenport IA

A multi-platinum-selling, Grammy-nominated artist who has thus far won three BMP Pop Awards, soul, rock, and country singer/songwriter Gavin DeGraw headlines a May 17 concert event at Davenport's Capitol Theatre, his repertoire boasting such top-10 Billboard smashes as "Chariot," "In Love with a Girl," and the chart-toppers "I Don't Want to Be" and "Not Over You."

Born and raised in New York, the 47-year-old DeGraw began singing and playing piano at age eight, and as a teenager, he played in the local Catskills group The People's Band with his brother Joey. The ensemble played many local hotels and clubs around the Monticello area, and on his brother's advice, DeGraw began writing his own songs. Although he attended Ithaca College on a music scholarship, DeGraw found himself spending more time in his dorm room writing songs than attending classes, and dropped out after one semester. DeGraw then moved to Boston, where he attended the prestigious Berklee College of Music for two semesters while singing in a rock band and playing solo gigs on the side.

DeGraw rose to fame in 2003 when "I Don't Want to Be," from the artist's debut album Chariot, was chosen as the theme song for teen drama One Tree Hill. Chariot sold over a million copies and earned platinum certification, and in addition to "I Don't Want to Be," the album featured hit singles in its title track and "Follow Through," with each of these songs certified gold after selling more than a million copies. "I Don't Want to Be" peaked at number 10 in the U.S. charts and has been performed on American Idol, and DeGraw went on to release an acoustic version of Chariot in 2004.

Released in 2008, DeGraw's second, self-titled studio album delivered smashes with "In Love with a Girl" and "Cheated On Me," and Gavin DeGraw debuted at number one on the digital sales chart and ranked at number seven on Billboard's Top 200 album chart. Since then, the artist has delivered another quintet of albums, most recently with 2022's Face the River, he received a Grammy nomination (alongside Colbie Caillat) for the duet "We Both Know," and he has enjoyed numerous additional Billboard hits, including among them such recordings as "Not Over You," "Sweeter," "Best I Ever Hand," and "She Sets the City on Fire."

Gavin DeGraw plays his Davenport engagement with an additional set by Kevin Garrett, admission to the 7 p.m. concert is $39-115, and more information and tickets are available by visiting the Capitol Theatre's Facebook page.