George Ducas, February 17

Saturday, February 17, 7 p.m.

Rhythm City Casino Resort Rhythm Room, 7077 Elmore Avenue, Davenport IA

Currently touring in support of his new album Long Way from Home, the Billboard-charting country singer/songwriter George Ducas serves as the second featured performer in the Rhythm City Casino Resort Rhythm Room's “Country Vibes” series, the artist's February 17 engagement showcasing the talents that resulted in a Grammy nomination and the writing of hit singles for the likes of Garth Brooks, Gary Allan, and George Jones.

After the native of Galveston, Texas, moved to Nashville upon graduating from Vanderbilt University, Ducas performed in area clubs by night and honed his songwriting skills by day. He scored both his first hit as a songwriter and his own record deal in 1994, after which Radney Foster took "Just Call Me Lonesome," a song Ducas co-wrote, into the top 10 on the country charts. Ducas' debut single "Teardrops" subsequently became a top-40 hit on the Billboard Hot Country Songs and Country Airplay charts, and "Lipstick Promises" followed in early 1995 and landed at number nine, leading the way to the release of Ducas' self-titled debut album. While Ducas continued to tour incessantly as of 2000, he began notching numerous hits as a songwriter for artists such as Garth Brooks, Sara Evans, the Eli Young Band, the Randy Rogers Band, Gary Allan, The Chicks, Trisha Yearwood, and more, with his song "Beer Run (B Double E Double Are You In?)" – a top-30 duet for Garth Brooks and George Jones – ultimately earning the singer/songwriter a Grammy nomination.

In October of 2013, Ducas released 4340 through the newly created independent label Loud Ranch. Supporting the album with a tour that centered around Texas and Oklahoma but reached as far as Japan, Ducas experienced major radio airplay in Texas with four singles from the album in “Breakin’ Stuff,” “CowTown,” and the top 40 Music Row chart hits “LoveStruck” and “All Kinds Of Crazy." In 2016, Ducas released the single "Party with Your Boots On," which was licensed to the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo as their first official artist theme song. And following digital releases of select songs throughout 2019, Ducas’ fourth studio album Yellow Rose Motel was released in January of 2020. In addition to writing and recording the album in several Nashville recording sessions throughout 2017 and 2018, Ducas also co-produced Yellow Rose Motel, which was released to resounding critical acclaim including high praise in both the United Kingdom and Australia. Its song “Eastwood," the first of three music videos from the album, became Ducas’ second chart-topping CMT video and remained in the top spot for three weeks.

George Ducas plays his Rhythm Room engagement on February 17, admission to the 7 p.m. concert event is $25, and more information and tickets are available by calling (563)328-8000 and visiting RhythmCityCasino.com.