Georgette Jones, April 26

Friday, April 26, 7 p.m.

Rhythm City Casino Resort Rhythm Room, 7077 Elmore Avenue, Davenport IA

A gifted country-music singer/songwriter and daughter of genre legends George Jones and Tammy Wynette, Georgette Jones headlines an April 26 Country Vibes Series event at Davenport's Rhythm City Casino Resort Rhythm Room, her most recent album Skin inspiring Saving County Music to rave that "her talent for singing and finding songs that embody all that's great about the country genre is on full display."

Born to country-music icons Jones and Wynette in 1970, Georgette been singing on stage since she was three years old. At the age of 10, she recorded her first duet with her father titled "Daddy Come Home," and after working as registered nurse for 17 years and raising twin sons, she returned to music full time, recording her second duet with George titled "You and Me and Time." Georgette Jones has subsequently performed at the Grand Ole Opry and the Ryman, and has also toured across the US, Canada, and overseas. In addition to singing and songwriting, she is also the author of the biography The Three of Us: Growing Up with Tammy & George, a critically acclaimed book about Jones' life with her famous parents. Jones also acted in the TV series Sordid Lives alongside Emmy winner Leslie Jordan and Grammy winner Olivia Newton-John, performing on the show's soundtrack, as well. More recently, as she reveals at GeorgetteJones.net, "she is concentrating on her love of gaming and on bringing country music into the world of gaming. A game lover since childhood, she is now streaming and enjoys connecting with fans and other gamers online."

Reviewing her 2019 album Skin, The Musical Divide stated that "considering who Jones is, it’s no surprise that her vocal tone is magnificent, with a knack for subtlety on the ballads and a real hell-raising energy on the up-tempo tracks. Truthfully, the ballads capture her best as a unique personality, with the title track, 'End It With Hello,' and 'Cigarettes and You' being sold with a devastatingly convincing ache and regret." Describing the power of the album's title song, the outlet added, "t’s a biting track, where Jones calls out those hypocrites who expect her to sound like either of her parents or not engage in 'reckless' behavior like, say, sporting tattoos. If anything, it’s a good reminder of how we idolize figures in hindsight, when in reality, and out of no disrespect meant for either of her parents, both have their checkered pasts, too, and it’s best to look at someone without carrying any hasty, unfair prejudices."

Georgette Jones performs her Rhythm Room engagement on April 26, admission to the 7 p.m. concert is $25, and more information and tickets are available by calling (563)328-8000 and visiting RhythmCityCasino.com.