Get the Led Out, February 16

Sunday, February 16, 7 p.m.

Capitol Theatre, 330 West Third Street, Davenport IA

Performing from a legendary repertoire that includes “All of My Love,” “Good Times Bad Times,” and “Stairway to Heaven," the Led Zeppelin tribute artists of Get the Led Out headline a February 16 concert event at Davenport's Capitol Theatre, their evening of hits also touching on deeper cuts that were seldom, if ever, heard in concert, this special “acoustic set” of Zep favorites including numbers such as “Tangerine” and "Hey Hey What Can I Do."

From the bombastic and epic, to the folky and mystical, Get The Led Out (GTLO) have captured the essence of the recorded music of Led Zeppelin and brought it to the concert stage. The Philadelphia-based group consists of six veteran musicians intent on delivering Led Zeppelin live: Paul Sinclair (lead vocals, harmonica); Paul Hammond (electric and acoustic guitars, mandolin, theremin); Tommy Zamp (vocals, electric and acoustic guitars); Eddie Kurek (vocals, keyboards, guitar, percussion); Derek Smith (drums, percussion); and Seth Chrisman (vocals, bass).

GTLO has amassed a strong national touring history, having performed at major club and PAC venues across the country. GTLO’s approach to their performance of this hallowed catalog is not unlike a classical performance. "Led Zeppelin are sort of the classical composers of the rock era," says Sinclair. "I believe 100 years from now, they will be looked at as the Bach or Beethoven of our time. As cliché as it sounds, their music is timeless." A GTLO concert mimics the “light and shade” that are the embodiment of "The Mighty Zep." Whether it's the passion and fury with which they deliver the blues-soaked, groove-driven rock anthems, it's their attention to detail and nuance that makes a Get the Led Out performance a truly awe-inspiring event.

Having formed in London in 1968, the original Led Zeppelin itself originally comprised vocalist Robert Plant, guitarist Jimmy Page, bassist/keyboardist John Paul Jones, and drummer John Bonham. With a heavy, guitar-driven sound, they're cited as one of the progenitors of hard rock and heavy metal, although their style drew from a variety of influences, including blues and folk music. Led Zeppelin have been credited as significantly impacting the nature of the music industry, particularly in the development of album-oriented rock (AOR) and stadium rock.

Originally named the New Yardbirds, Led Zeppelin signed a deal with Atlantic Records that gave them considerable artistic freedom, and although initially unpopular with critics, they achieved significant commercial success with eight studio albums over 10 years. Their self-titled 1969 debut was a top-10 smash in several countries and featured such tracks as "Good Times Bad Times," "Dazed and Confused," and "Communication Breakdown." Later that year, Led Zeppelin II was their first number-one album, and yielded "Ramble On" and "Whole Lotta Love." In 1970, they released Led Zeppelin III, which featured "Immigrant Song," while their untitled fourth album from 1971, commonly known as Led Zeppelin IV, is one of the best-selling recordings in history with 37 million copies sold. That work included "Black Dog," "Rock and Roll," and "Stairway to Heaven," the latter among the most popular and influential works in rock history.

Led Zeppelin stand as one of the best-selling music artists of all time, with their total record sales estimated at between 200 to 300 million units worldwide. They achieved eight consecutive number-one albums in the United Kingdom and six number-one albums on the U.S. Billboard 200, with five of their albums diamond-certified. Rolling Stone described them as "the heaviest band of all time," "the biggest band of the Seventies," and "unquestionably one of the most enduring bands in rock history," and they were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1995, with the museum's biography of the outfit stating that they were as influential during the 1970s as the Beatles were during the 1960s.

Get the Led Out bring their tour to Davenport on February 16, admission to the 7 p.m. concert event is $28-53, and more information and tickets are available by visiting FirstFleetConcerts.com/first-fleet-venues/capitol-theatre.