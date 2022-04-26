The Ghost of Paul Revere, May 8

Sunday, May 8, 7:30 p.m.

The Redstone Room, 129 Main Street, Davenport IA

With Jam Band News raving that the musicians' 2020 album Good at Losing Everything "finds the Maine-based band firing on all cylinders as they explore themes of triumph, loss, satisfaction, heartbreak and love," The Ghosts of Paul Revere headline a May 8 concert event at Davenport's Redstone Room, the Boston Globe adding that the "foot-stompin’ holler-folk quartet create the type of music for which festivals are made."

Since forming in 2011 with present bandmates Max Davis (on vocals and banjo), Sean McCarthy (vocals and bass), and Griffin Sherry (vocals and guitar), The Ghost of Paul Revere has created a following that has propelled them from a local to a national level, tallying 15 million total independent streams to date. After releasing the EP North in 2012, the musicians' signature style gradually progressed over the course of two full-length albums, 2014's Believe and 2017's Monarch, as well as a pair of EPs in 2015's Field Notes, Vol. 1 and 2019's Field Notes, Vol. 2, with Vol. 3 released earlier this year. The Ghost of Paul Revere has also garnered acclaim from the likes of Billboard, AXS, No Depression, Relix, and The Boot, the latter of which appropriately dubbed the ensemble “not quite bluegrass, not quite country, not quite rock ‘n’ roll, but kind of all three combined.”

Along the way, The Ghost of Paul Revere has performed alongside The Avett Brothers, Jason Isbell, The Revivalists, Bela Fleck, and The Infamous Stringdusters; has sold out countless headlining gigs; and has appeared at major festivals nationwide, among them Newport Folk, Austin City Limits, WinterWonderGrass, BottleRock Napa, Shaky Knees, Okeechobee, and the Voodoo Music + Arts Experience. The musicians also took home “Best in Maine” honors at the New England Music Awards twice, in 2015 and 2019, and in that latter year, The Ghost of Paul Revere song “Ballad of the 20th Maine” became the official State Ballad of Maine after being passed unanimously by the Senate and House of Representatives and signed into law by Maine’s Governor Janet Mills. Currently touring with drummer Charles “Chuck” Gagne, the group is dedicated to widening the creative palette and attracting an even bigger community while bringing the inner circle closer than ever. Says Davis, “We want to give listeners a whole experience. Hopefully, they find a little comfort in reflecting on their own lives when they hear us.”

The musicians of The Ghost of Paul Revere play their May 8 Redstone Room engagement with additional sets by Early James and Logan Springer & the Wonderfully Wild, admission to the 7:30 p.m. concert is $15-50, and more information and tickets are available by calling (563)326-1333 and visiting RiverMusicExperience.org.