Gin Blossoms, July 19

Friday, July 19, 8 p.m.

Rhythm City Casino Resort Event Center, 7077 Elmore Avenue, Davenport IA

Praised by Rolling Stone for "marrying world-weary lyrics with ebullient melodies," the multi-platinum-selling alternative rockers of Gin Blossoms headline a July 19 concert event at Davenport's Rhythm City Casino Resort Event Center, the band beloved for such top-10 Billboard smashes as "Found Out About You," "Follow You Down," "'Til I Hear from You," and their signature hit "Hey Jealousy."

Formed in Tempe, Arizona, in 1987, Gin Blossoms initially became well-known around the Phoenix area, and the musicians' frequent touring resulted in an increase in popularity. They independently recorded their first full-length album Dusted, which was released in December of 1989, and followed that recording with artistic and popular breakthrough New Miserable Experience in February of 1992, The first single released from the album was "Hey Jealousy," which reached number 25 on the Billboard Hot 100 and number four on Billboard's Mainstream Rock Tracks. The following year, the album's "Found Out About You" also reached number 25 on the Billboard Hot 100 and climbed to number one on Billboard's Modern Rock Tracks, with New Miserable Experience eventually reached quadruple-platinum status.

Between the releases of their first and second albums, Gin Blossoms contributed the single "Til I Hear It from You" for the soundtrack of the 1995 film Empire Records, a song that reached number nine on the Billboard Hot 100. Their second major album, Congratulations I'm Sorry, was released in 1996, and yielded a top-10 hit in "Follow You Down." With Congratulations I'm Sorry amassing platinum sales, its song "As Long as It Matters" was also nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Pop Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal.

Released in 2006 following a band breakup of numerous years, Major Lodge Victory took Gin Blossoms to a top-10 Triple A smash in the album's lead single "Learning the Hard Way," with the recording's second single "Long Time Gone" quickly becoming another favorite among both fans and the critics. In addition, Major Lodge Victory made Billboard's Top 10 Independent Albums, and since then, the rockers have enjoyed successes with the single "Miss Disarray" (now one of the most requested songs in the band's live set) and the albums No Chocolate Cake and Mixed Reality.

Gin Blossoms play their Event Center engagement on July 19, admission to the July 19 concert event is $35-65, and more information and tickets are available by calling (563)328-8000 and visiting RhythmCityCasino.com.