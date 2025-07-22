Glixen, August 1

Friday, August 1, 7 p.m.

Raccoon Motel, 315 East Second Street, Davenport IA

Touring in support of their album debut She Only Said, a recording that Rough Trade raved "crawls with intensity and introspection," the Phoenix-based shoegaze talents of Glixen headline an August 1 concert at Davenport's Raccoon Motel, Black Sheep Rocks adding that the group's sound “consists of tender melodies encased inside chrome walls of grungy textures and heavy guitars.”

As stated at BigHassle.com, "Arriving as a standout group in the current American shoegaze renaissance, Phoenix four-piece Glixen transcend all expectations of what the genre should currently look and sound like. The band creates a profoundly heavy sonic experience with their music, paying respects to their predecessors but resulting in something completely modern. An amalgamation of influences like Björk, My Bloody Valentine, Godflesh, t.A.T.u, and Hum, their sound crawls with intensity and introspection to contrast lead singer Aislinn Ritchie’s lulling vocals.

"Ritchie, began the project in 2020 enlisting guitarist Esteban Santana, drummer Keire Johnson, and bassist Sonia Garcia. Their approach to music has landed them on expansive tours and shows with rock music titans and contemporaries alike, supporting acts like Interpol, DIIV, Narrow Head and Nothing. Glixen has released a steady stream of music since their inception, with one EP and a handful of singles under their belt. She Only Said, was released last summer with tastemaking Philly tape label Julia’s War Records, bringing them to the attention of the national DIY scene. Working with producers like Jack Endino (Nirvana) and Sonny DiPerri (My Bloody Valentine, DIIV) for recent releases, this year has seen them take their sound to the next level, previewing a continuous sonic evolution."

Glixen plays their Davenport engagement on August 1 with an additional set by Starling, admission to the 7 p.m. concert is $19.84, and more information and tickets are available by visiting TheRaccoonMotel.com.