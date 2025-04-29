The Goon Squad, May 12

Monday, May 12, 7:30 p.m.

Rascals Live, 1414 15th Street, Moline IL

Taking place on the night before Alice Cooper's triumphant return to Moline's Vibrant Arena at the MARK, four of the rock legends' bandmates will play a special May 12 concert event at the city's venue Rascals Live, with the super-group The Good Squad boasting the hard-driving talents of Chuck Garric, Ryan Roxie, Glen Sobel, and Tommy Henriksen.

A rock bassist who has played with Turd, The Druts, L.A. Guns, Dio, and Eric Singer Project (ESP), Chuck Garric is the current bassist for Alice Cooper, and has played bass for Billy Bob Thornton, Ted Nugent, Don Felder, and Journey. With L.A. Guns, Garric was the touring bassist during part of the time Jizzy Pearl was the band's singer, and replaced touring bassist Stefan Adika, and was himself reportedly fired due to the return of the original lineup. Garric toured with Dio in 1999–2000 in support of the Magica record, also co-writing the song "Death by Love," which appeared on the Dio record Master of the Moon. Having been with Alice Cooper since 2003, Garric played on the Eyes of Alice Cooper and Dirty Diamonds records, and also played on Alice Cooper's 2008 release Along Came a Spider, for which he co-wrote two songs. Additionally, Garric is in the band Beasto Blanco that released a self-titled CD in 2013.

Ryan Roxie is a guitarist, singer, and songwriter best known as a solo artist and for playing guitar with Alice Cooper, Casablanca, Gilby Clarke, and Slash's Snakepit. Roxie is also the primary founder of the System-12 Guitar Method, and hosts the weekly In the Trenches with Ryan Roxie podcast. The show features in-depth conversations with musicians, and is billed as featuring "the worlds hardest working musicians...the ones that grind, the ones that commit, the ones who make their dreams come true ... in the trenches." It was In 2000 that Roxie recorded his first studio album with Alice Cooper, Brutal Planet, and through 2000 to 2005, the artist collaborated with Cooper on several additional albums that included Dragontown, The Eyes of Alice Cooper, and Dirty Diamonds, co-writing a number of songs on the latter two.

Mainly known for being the drummer for Alice Cooper since 2011, Glen Sobel has also worked with other musicians/groups, including Mötley Crüe, Hollywood Vampires, Richie Sambora, Orianthi, Beautiful Creatures, Chris Impellitteri, Gary Hoey, Tony MacAlpine, Jennifer Batten, Paul Gilbert, Saga, and Shark Island.

As a member of the house band at various events from 2011 to the present, Sobel played behind such varied artists as Steven Tyler, Joe Perry, Sammy Hagar, Johnny Depp, Jim Carrey, Rob Halford, "Weird" Al Yankovic, Mike Myers, Sarah McLachlan, Michael McDonald, Robbie Krieger, Kesha, and Arthur Brown, among others. A native of Los Angeles, Sobel studied drums throughout high school while playing in marching bands, jazz bands, and other bands outside of school, ultimately winning a large drum-off competition in Los Angeles at the age of 19. This led to his first pro gig playing for guitar virtuoso Tony MacAlpine on his 1993 album Madness, which featured jazz saxophone luminary Branford Marsalis.

A musician from Port Jefferson Station, New York, Tommy Henriksen is best known for his work as a guitarist, bassist, and songwriter with Alice Cooper, Hollywood Vampires, Crossbone Skully and German metal band Warlock. He has also fronted punk rockers P.O.L. and released several albums as a solo artist. In addition, Henriksen is a songwriter, arranger, producer and mixer who has worked with artists such as Lady Gaga, Meat Loaf, Lou Reed, Halestorm, Kesha, and Daughtry. Henriksen, who is currently based out of Zurich, Switzerland, also teamed up with future Alice Cooper bandmate Glen Sobel in 2001 to form girl-fronted sugar-punk band Boink!. They achieved popularity in Los Angeles, releasing a single and video, "Punk Break Beat," followed by the five-track EP Walk of Fame.

The Goon Squad concert featuring Alice Cooper bandmates Chuck Garric, Ryan Roxie, Glen Sobel, and Tommy Henriksen with take place in Moline at 7:30 p.m., and will be preceded by a 5 p.m. drum clinic with Sobel, admission for which is $15 or $45 including concert admission. Tickets to the Goon Squad concert itself are $30, and more information and reservations are available by visiting Facebook.com/rascalslive.