Gooseberry, August 12

Monday, August 12, 7 p.m.

Raccoon Motel, 315 East Second Street, Davenport IA

Touring in support of their 2023 recording Validate Me, a sophomore release that Glide magazine called "a testament to their unique alternative rock sound that is uniquely their own," the Brooklyn-based talents of Gooseberry headline an August 12 engagement at Davenport's Raccoon Motel, Glide adding that the group "melds alternative rock, indie, and blues to craft their distinctive sound."

Composed of Asa Daniels (guitar, vocals), Evin Rossington (drums), and Will Hammond (bass), Gooseberry formed in the autumn of 2019, and as stated as GooseberryBand.com, since the release of their 2022 debut EP Broken Dance, "their eminently engaging music has tickled the ears and stirred the hearts of both music fans and the industry itself. The band has racked up hundreds of thousands of streams, garnered praise from editorial stalwarts Under the Radar, Ones to Watch, and more.

"Yet more than anything, in the 10 months since the release, Gooseberry has been focused on doing what they do best: playing shows. Deeply connected to the scene in NYC and Brooklyn, they have dazzled crowds from the iconic Baby’s All Right to the legendary Knitting Factory. 'We are super fortunate to call a lot of really great - and buzzing - NYC bands our friends,' says Daniels. 'We feel ourselves part of that community and eternally grateful for being welcomed with such open arms. Our hometown has truly shaped what this band has become.' Gooseberry has played all along the east coast, often with local heartthrobs (My Son The Doctor, Meyru, Cab Ellis) and major touring acts (BabyJake, Grady Spencer & The Work, Tanner Usrey, Maybird) alike.

"Now, the power trio is back with a new slate of songs born in Greenpoint and honed to perfection on the road. Conceived and fleshed out over the course of a year, Validate Me as a cohesive piece of art eloquently showcases the unique alternative rock sound that is wholly Gooseberry. 'Life as a trio allows us to really lean into dynamics,' explains Daniels. 'We can hit you with a squall of distortion and guttural shouts, then shift on a dime and sing you a lullaby.'

"Thematically, Validate Me grapples with the relationship between love and making art, magnifying the sacrifices and leaps of faith both require. 'Anger as a device can lead to both polished and rough expressions of passion,' says Daniels. 'Much of that anger manifests from fear, which drives us down many wayward paths, whether it be fear of rejection, fear of too much understanding, or fear of losing control.'

"In addition to Daniels, Rossington, and Hammond, the record features performances by honorary fourth member, Dan Janis, on saxophone and flute. Tracked at two Manhattan studios, Precision Sound Studios and Orbital Music & Sound, the record was produced by the band along with Grammy-nominated engineer Colin Bryson. Longtime collaborator and Grammy-award winning engineer James Meslin (Dream Theater, Liquid Tension, John Petrucci) mixed the record.

"What the trio created during these sessions is a record that is foundationally, fundamentally, whole-heartedly Gooseberry. No more, no less. Daniels’ dynamic songwriting soaring over Rossington’s bombastic drums; Hammond’s fluid bass lines the glue holding it all together. Road-keen musicianship wrapped around witty lyricism. More than anything, though, Validate Me proves that Gooseberry knows exactly who they are – gritty rock born at the nexus of DIY and arena-ready pop – and good god they are unapologetic about it."

Gooseberry headlines their Davenport engagement on August 12, admission to the 7 p.m. concert is $19-84, and tickets are available by visiting TheRaccoonMotel.com.