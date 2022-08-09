09 Aug 2022

Gordy & Debbie: “The Country Legends Show,” August 20

By Reader Staff

Gordy & Debbie: “The Country Legends Show" at the Ohnward Fine Arts Center -- August 20.

Saturday, August 20, 7 p.m.

Ohnward Fine Arts Center, 1215 East Platt Street, Maquoketa IA

Offering a stage salute to beloved recording artists including Hank Williams, Loretta Lynn, Kenny Rogers, Dolly Parton, and more than a dozen other icons, the opular vocal duo Gordy & Debby bring The Country Legends Show to Maquoketa's Ohnward Fine Arts Center on August 20, the married touring artists currently celebrating for than 15 years as beloved Branson entertainers.

A singing pair for more than 15 years, Gordy Wensel (a native of Cedar Rapids) and Debbie Kaye (of Kimball, South Dakota) met one another in Branson, Missouri, in April of 2005 at a singing competition titled The Branson Idol. Gordy was a contestant and Debbie was entertaining as a singing server at Branson's popular Hard Luck Diner, and what began as a great friendship blossomed into a love affair, with the couple marrying on December 10, 2006. After years of performing together whether paid or not, the pair opened their own show at Jackie B. Goode's Uptown Cafe and Dinner Theater in September of 2010. Since then, they have been entertaining crowds in Arizona, Texas, Florida, and the Midwest during Branson, Missouri's off-season, and among their accolades are three Brandon Terry Music Awards, for Vocal Duo of the Year, Dinner Show of the Year, and Little Big Show of the Year.

With their Country Legends Show, Gordy & Debbie take audiences on a nostalgic musical journey enhanced with video footage that provides a storyboard for each artist’s life, complete with pictures of the past and present, as well as tidbits of interesting information about the artist or the song. Laced with winning humor and audience participation, the Country Legends Show finds its performers offering moving tributes to a dazzling array of country artists, including: Hank Williams, Patsy Cline, Merle Haggard, Lynn Anderson, Conway Twitty, Loretta Lynn, Kenny Rogers, Dolly Parton, George Jones, Tammy Wynette, Johnny Cash, Tanya Tucker, Glenn Campbell, Anne Murray, Willie Nelson, Alan Jackson, and Reba McEntire. When not performing their country salute, Gordy & Debbie are also noted for co-headlining Branson's A Tribute to George Strait Dinner Show at Jackie B. Goode's Uptown Cafe and Dinner Theater.

Gordy & Debbie perform their Country Legends Show on August 20, admission to the 7 p.m. concert is $13-25, and more information and tickets are available by calling (563)652-9815 and visiting OhnwardFineArtsCenter.com.

Music

Author

anon

Mike Schulz

Support the River Cities' Reader

Get 12 Reader issues mailed monthly for $48/year.

Old School Subscription for Your Support

Get the printed Reader edition mailed to you (or anyone you want) first-class for 12 months for $48.
$24 goes to postage and handling, $24 goes to keeping the doors open!

Click this link to Old School Subscribe now.



Help Keep the Reader Alive and Free Since '93!

 

"We're the River Cities' Reader, and we've kept the Quad Cities' only independently owned newspaper alive and free since 1993.

So please help the Reader keep going with your one-time, monthly, or annual support. With your financial support the Reader can continue providing uncensored, non-scripted, and independent journalism alongside the Quad Cities' area's most comprehensive cultural coverage." - Todd McGreevy, Publisher

Subscribe & Listen to Reader Podcasts

On Stands Now

 

Tagged Content

Two Ways to Subscribe

1. Subscribe to free weekly e-mail content updates.

You'll get both the current official narrative challenge and What's Happenin' in the Quad Cities.
(Did you know we publish a new Amy Alkon Advice Goddess, Real Astrology, Red Meat cartoon and RCR Crossword every week?) 

* indicates required

View previous campaigns.

2. Get 12 monthly issues mailed first class for $48

Get 12 issues mailed monthly for $48 per year.

Get the printed Reader edition mailed to you (or anyone you want) first-class for 12 months for $48.
$24 goes to postage and handling, $24 goes to keeping the doors open!

Click this link to Subscribe now.

 
 

Music Calendars

Submit your event listings to calendar@rcreader.com

 