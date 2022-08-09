Gordy & Debbie: “The Country Legends Show,” August 20

Saturday, August 20, 7 p.m.

Ohnward Fine Arts Center, 1215 East Platt Street, Maquoketa IA

Offering a stage salute to beloved recording artists including Hank Williams, Loretta Lynn, Kenny Rogers, Dolly Parton, and more than a dozen other icons, the opular vocal duo Gordy & Debby bring The Country Legends Show to Maquoketa's Ohnward Fine Arts Center on August 20, the married touring artists currently celebrating for than 15 years as beloved Branson entertainers.

A singing pair for more than 15 years, Gordy Wensel (a native of Cedar Rapids) and Debbie Kaye (of Kimball, South Dakota) met one another in Branson, Missouri, in April of 2005 at a singing competition titled The Branson Idol. Gordy was a contestant and Debbie was entertaining as a singing server at Branson's popular Hard Luck Diner, and what began as a great friendship blossomed into a love affair, with the couple marrying on December 10, 2006. After years of performing together whether paid or not, the pair opened their own show at Jackie B. Goode's Uptown Cafe and Dinner Theater in September of 2010. Since then, they have been entertaining crowds in Arizona, Texas, Florida, and the Midwest during Branson, Missouri's off-season, and among their accolades are three Brandon Terry Music Awards, for Vocal Duo of the Year, Dinner Show of the Year, and Little Big Show of the Year.

With their Country Legends Show, Gordy & Debbie take audiences on a nostalgic musical journey enhanced with video footage that provides a storyboard for each artist’s life, complete with pictures of the past and present, as well as tidbits of interesting information about the artist or the song. Laced with winning humor and audience participation, the Country Legends Show finds its performers offering moving tributes to a dazzling array of country artists, including: Hank Williams, Patsy Cline, Merle Haggard, Lynn Anderson, Conway Twitty, Loretta Lynn, Kenny Rogers, Dolly Parton, George Jones, Tammy Wynette, Johnny Cash, Tanya Tucker, Glenn Campbell, Anne Murray, Willie Nelson, Alan Jackson, and Reba McEntire. When not performing their country salute, Gordy & Debbie are also noted for co-headlining Branson's A Tribute to George Strait Dinner Show at Jackie B. Goode's Uptown Cafe and Dinner Theater.

Gordy & Debbie perform their Country Legends Show on August 20, admission to the 7 p.m. concert is $13-25, and more information and tickets are available by calling (563)652-9815 and visiting OhnwardFineArtsCenter.com.