Granger Smith, November 20

Sunday, November 20, 8 p.m.

Rhythm City Casino Resort Event Center, 7077 Elmore Avenue, Davenport IA

With the chart-topping, platinum-selling artist's 2020 album Country Roads, Vol. I praised by Sounds Like Nashville as "offering a something-for-everyone approach that’s just as potent as his superstar peers," singer/songwriter Granger Smith headlines a November 20 concert at Davenport's Rhythm City Casino Resort Event Center, the Nashville musician beloved for songs including his top-five hit "If The Boot Fits" and his number-one smash "Backroad Song."

Over the course of his two-decade career, Smith has amassed a massive and rabid audience now known as the "Yee Yee Nation," one built through heavy touring and grassroots fan engagement. He now has a social-media following exceeding eight-and-a-half million, and is able to boast more than one billion online video views. Following five self-released albums dating back to 1999, plus a pair of releases (2011's Poets & Prisoners and 2013'sDirt Road Driveway), Smith signed to BBR Music Group's Wheelhouse Records and broke onto the national scene with Remington, a 2016 recording that featured the chart-topping sensation "Backroad Song." Smith was also awarded a BMI Country Award for writing, producing, publishing and performing that country tune, following it with the top-five Billboard hit "If The Boot Fits." According to Mediabase, the platinum-selling "Backroad Song" was one of the top-10 most-played country singles of 2016, and his subsequent album, 2017's When the Good Guys Win, spawned another gold-selling sensation in "Happens Like That."

Lauded as a gifted singer/songwriter and guitarist but also for his alter ego Earl Dibbles Jr., his family's YouTube series The Smiths, and his popular outdoor-clothing and -accessories company Yee Yee Apparel, Smith's most recent albums are the critically acclaimed Country Things Vol. 1and 2. The artist had begun writing songs for the recording in the beginning of 2019, and the project was halfway completed when his three-year-old son River tragically died after accidentally falling into the pool at the Smith family's home. It took nearly 10 months before Smith started writing songs again, and when the COVID-19 pandemic further delayed the new album, he continued to write more songs. The decision was eventually made to split the recording into two albums, with eight tracks on each, resulting in the release of Country Things Vol. 1 in September of 2020 and Volume 2 that November. Regarding the works, Smith told Sounds Like Nashville that the albums "became about appreciating the gratefulness in the day without being overweighed by the worries of tomorrow," with the artist choosing to focus on "the things you want to raise your kids with and find joy in. The country things."

Granger Smith brings his national tour to Davenport on November 20, admission to the 8 p.m. concert is $25-45, and more information and tickets are available by calling (563)328-8000 and visiting RhythmCityCasino.com.