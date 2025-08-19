Great White, August 29

Friday, August 29, 8 p.m.

Rhythm City Casino Resort Event Center, 7077 Elmore Avenue, Davenport IA

Having sold more than 10 million albums worldwide, and with their discography boasting six top-100 Billboard hits, nine top-200 Billboard albums, and two platinum-selling albums, Great White brings their national tour to Davenport's Rhythm City Casino Resort Event Center on August 29, the Grammy-nominated glam rockers currently celebrating the band's 48th year of professional performance.

Formed by guitarist Mark Kendall (who's still with the group) and vocalist Jack Russell in 1977, Great White signed with EMI America in 1984, the same year that the band released their eponymous debut album, Great White immediately traveled the United Kingdom supporting Whitesnake's "Slide It In" tour, as well as the United States and Canada opening for Judas Priest's "Defenders of the Faith" tour, and went on to support KISS on their "Lick It Up" tour. Following 1986's Shot in the Dark, the rockers band hit the mainstream in 1987 when they released their third album Once Bitten, accompanied by the hits "Rock Me," "Save Your Love," and "Lady Red Light," all of which received significant airplay on mainstream rock radio stations.

Once Bitten was certified platinum in April of 1988, and a year-long tour in support of the album cemented Great White's popularity worldwide. The musicians found themselves performing with Guns N' Roses, Twisted Sister, Whitesnake, David Lee Roth, and TNT, and appearing on several dates as part the European Monsters of Rock tour in the summer of 1988 with acts such as KISS, Iron Maiden, Guns N' Roses, David Lee Roth, Megadeth, Helloween, Anthrax, and Testament.

The band followed this success with ...Twice Shy in 1989. The album included their biggest hit, "Once Bitten, Twice Shy," a cover of a UK hit single by Ian Hunter that became a gold-certified hit. Other songs from the album, including "The Angel Son," "House of Broken Love," "Mista Bone," and "Move It," received significant attention as well, and ...Twice Shy was certified platinum in July of 1989, then double platinum that September. The recording also received a Grammy Award nomination for Best Hard Rock Performance, and was supported by a successful world tour that saw Great White performing at arenas and stadiums, including sharing the stage with Bon Jovi, Ratt, Tesla, Kix, Warrant, Badlands, and Britny Fox, plus supporting Alice Cooper on his "Trash" tour.

Presently composed of Kendall, Audie Desbrow, Michael Lardie, Scott Snyder, and lead vocalist Brett Carlisle, Great White has released nine additional albums since 1991, and over the course of the band's history, has delivered multiple top-10 Billboard singles that include “Rock Me,” “Save Your Life,” “House of Broken Love,” “Call It Rock & Roll,” and “Sail Away.”

Great White plays Davenport's Event Center on August 29, admission to the 8 p.m. concert event is $15-50, and more information and tickets are available by calling (563)328-8000 and visiting RhythmCityCasino.com.