Greg Wheeler & the Poly Mall Cops, March 29

Sunday, March 29, 6 p.m.

Raccoon Motel, 315 East Second Street, Davenport IA

Touring in support of their 2025 recording Slimephone Surveillance in which, according to Rebel Noise, "urgency bleeds into every track, giving the record a raw spark that feels both timely and timeless." the Des Moines-based Greg Wheeler & the Poly Mall Cops headline a March 29 concert at Davenport's Raccoon Motel, the group having previously shared stages with the likes of Viagra Boys, Death Valley Girls, and Bob Log III.

Labeling Des Moines, at their PolyMallCops.com website, "the ninth best place to live in the entire world," the band's online biography states that "Greg Wheeler & the Poly Mall Cops deliver manic garage-punk slime at its finest, whatever that means.

"Greg Wheeler joins Jill McLain-Meister and friendly neighborhood barber Hutch to form an unusual and frantic chemistry that leaves you winded, but thirsty for more. As Evan Minsker of see/saw puts it, 'Wheeler’s vocals have this scream-growl that offers propulsion enough on its own, but let’s talk about what Greg and the Cops do best: transforming a simple and strong hook into an all-power punk barrage.'

"Their new full length Slimephone Surveillance, out on High Dive Records, is an exciting addition to the bands growing discography. Following 2024’s live album Live at the Lift,”2023’s debut full length Manic Fever, and their previous seven-inch releases, the new album delivers a dizzying whirlwind of emotional volatility and cathartic release packed into 10 hard-hitting tracks that never let up.

"Merging the sounds of past punk acts like the Wipers and The Rats with the modern garage leanings of acts like Thee Oh Sees and Jay Reatard, Greg Wheeler & the Poly Mall Cops add a fresh energy to the Midwest scene. Sam Lowry of Rebel Noise says that the band’s sound, while feral, is distinctly modern. 'Their sound rooted in the grit of vintage punk but reframed through a 21st-century lens, Greg Wheeler and the Poly Mall Cops turn everyday anxieties into combustible rock anthems.'

"The band has shared the stage with Viagra Boys, Otoboke Beaver, The Darts, Death Valley Girls, Downtown Boys, Deerhoof, Scared of Chaka, The Shivas, No Age, and Bob Log III.

"Are they really poly? Depends on how many drinks they’ve had. Are they really mall cops? Depends on how many drinks they’ve had. But no matter what goes on backstage, their onstage antics are guaranteed to be just as intriguing."

Greg Wheeler & the Poly Mall Cops headline their Davenport engagement on March 29 with additional sets by Mr. Softheart and Cough n' Flop, admission to the 6 p.m. concert is $19.84, and more information and tickets are available by visiting TheRaccoonMotel.com.