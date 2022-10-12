Hairball, October 21

Friday, October 21, 8 p.m.

The Rust Belt, 533 12th Avenue, East Moline IL

Currently touring in their 22nd year of performance, the rock and metal tribute artists of Hairball headline an October 21 concert at East Moline's The Rust Belt, with the high-energy Minnesota musicians paying tribute to iconic bands Van Halen, KISS, Mötley Crüe, Queen, Journey, Aerosmith, and more.

Every year finds Hairball adding more characters, pyrotechnics, lights, sound, props, and songs to their repertoire as vocalists Joe Dandy, Kris Vox, and Dave Moody lead fellow musicians Brian HBK, Happy, and Billy through a two-hour, drop-dead-accurate homage to some of the biggest arena acts in the world. In the rockers' biographies at HairballOnline.com, the sextet reveal some personal history and share some of their personal favorites. Meet the band:

Joe Dandy (vocals) – Top Five Favorite Vocalists: Johnny Mathis, Dean Martin, Paul Rodgers, Freddie Mercury, Steve Perry; Top 5 Favorite Bands: Van Halen, KISS, The Sweet, Steely Dan, The Beatles; Favorite Character to Perform in Hairball: Ozzy.

Kris Vox (vocals) – Top Five Favorite Vocalists: Lou Gramm, Joe Lynn Turner, Freddie Mercury, Steve Walsh, Paul Rodgers; Top Five Favorite Bands: KISS, Foreigner, Queen, Bad Company, The Beatles; Favorite Character to Perform in Hairball: Rob Halford with a motorcycle.

Dave Moody (vocals) – Top Five Favorite Vocalists: Brian Johnson, Ronnie James Dio, Rob Halford, Paul Stanley, Bon Scott; Top Five Favorite Bands: KISS, AC/DC, Iron Maiden, Motorhead, Van Halen; Favorite Character to Perform in Hairball: Gotta be Brian Johnson.

Brian HBK (bass/vocals) – Top Five Favorite Bassists: John Paul Jones, John Deacon, Paul McCartney, Michael Anthony, Duff McKagen; Top Five Favorite Bands: Led Zeppelin, Queen, KISS, Metallica, Extreme; Favorite Act to Perform in Hairball: Tough call … I’ll go with Guns N’ Roses.

Happy (lead guitar/vocals) – Top Five Favorite Guitarists: Ace Frehley, Eddie Van Halen, Brian May, Nuno Bettencourt, Michael Schenker; Top Five Favorite Bands: KISS, Van Halen, Queen, Cheap Trick, Aerosmith; Favorite Act to Perform in Hairball: Van Halen.

Billy (drums) – Top Five Favorite Drummers: John Bonham, Alex Van Halen, Neil Peart, Terry Bozzio, Phil Rudd; Top Five Favorite Bands: Led Zeppelin, Van Halen, Rush, King Crimson, Aerosmith; Favorite Act to Perform in Hairball: I love playing all of it! But I give the nod to Van Halen.

Hairball plays their East Moline engagement on October 21, admission to the 8 p.m. concert is $21.50-29.75, and more information and tickets are available by visiting TheRustBeltQC.com.