Codfish Halloween with MoonShroom and Brooks Strause, October 31

Friday, October 31, 8 p.m.

Codfish Hollow Barn, 5013 288th Avenue, Maquoketa IA

With the special holiday event also boasting a performance by the talents of Illuminaughties Burlesque, Maquoketa's Codfish Hollow Barn presents its final Barn performance of 2025 with the October 31 treat Codfish Halloween, the night featuring performances by the musical talents of MoonShroom and Brooks Strause.

MoonShroom, as stated at the ensemble's MoonShroomBand.com site, "is the star-crossed culmination of liberated artistic expression & high energy performance. Genuine songwriting is at the core of this dynamic project. Fueled by the song craft of Lily B Moonflower and Jake Keegan, the act hones their unique sound with genuine lyrics, tight vocal harmonies, and intricate instrumental conversation.

"The group, hailing from Lawrence Kansas, performs captivating sets on stages far and wide. Featuring Lily B Moonflower on guitar and vocals, Jake Keegan on dobro and vocals, Zach Bozeman on upright bass, and Colby Allen Walter on mandolin, electric guitar, and vocals. Together they create a unique sonic tapestry, building a bridge the audience can cross to feel a oneness with the musical energy radiating from the stage!.

"Expanding upon stylings of Americana, bluegrass, folk, and country, the group sends their sound into the stratosphere with their signature spin of 'Grassadelic Twang.' MoonShroom tours heavily in the festival circuit, and at venues around the country."

As stated in his tongue-in-cheek biography at Last.FM, "Brooks Strause is a singer, songwriter, and musician from Iowa. Since first crawling out of incapacitating melancholy to begin playing music in the late 1990s when he was in high school, Brooks has written hundreds of songs, played numerous shows in and around Iowa, and toured the United States of America thrice. When not on the road, Brooks thinks a lot. Like many people, he has difficulty being optimistic, especially in the winter-time. He is certain he will die young, but not before he loses his mind and destroys everything he cares about.

"He has bad breath and rarely bathes. He is paranoid and anti-social. Sometimes he goes for days without leaving the house. He has just finished a new album, The Misanthrope and his Doubtful Faith and will consequently be touring the United States again. Brooks is currently a member of the aggressive folk and ragtime outfit the Old Scratch Revival Singers and was a member of the Iowa rock and roll band the Heart Attacks. He plays a variety of musical instruments somewhat poorly and continues to live in Iowa."

Codfish Halloween with MoonShroom and Brooks Strause, featuring a performance by Illuminaughties Burlesque, will take place on October 31, admission to the 7:30 p.m. event is $30, and more information and tickets are available by visiting CodfishHollowBarnstormers.com.