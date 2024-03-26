“Hank & My Honky Tonk Heroes: 100 Years of Hank,” April 5

Friday, April 5, 7:30 p.m.

University of Dubuque's Heritage Center, 2255 Bennett Street, Dubuque IA

With the New York Times raving that the artist "does a remarkably good job of rendering Williams' famous melodies with the silky warble and sob that recreate their touching simplicity," Obie Award-winning actor and musician Jason Petty brings his touring sensation Hank & My Honky Tonk Heroes: 100 Years of Hank to the University of Dubuque's Heritage Center on April 5, the Associated Press adding that Petty's voice "wails and rails a mixture of country and blues that electrifies the house."

Presented by the Dubuque Arts Council, Hank & My Honky Tonk Heroes: 100 Years of Hank will bring the authentic and insightful story of Hank Williams – one of the most influential singers/songwriters of all time – to life through Jason Petty. An acclaimed performer and musician, Petty’s roots run deep into the heart of country music. He previously portrayed Hank Williams in New York City’s hit off-Broadway musical Lost Highway, where Petty won a prestigious Obie Award with multiple nominations for his performance. Now, Petty continues to capture Hank Williams’ silky warble and yodeling sob to a T, recreating hit songs such as “I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry,” “Your Cheatin’ Heart,” “Hey, Good Lookin’,” “Kaw-Liga,” “Cold Cold Heart,” “Lovesick Blues,” and many additionally iconic hits. In their April 5 performance, Petty and his authentic four-piece band will also pay tribute to stars that influenced Hank Williams and those that Hank Williams himself influenced, among them Jimmie Rodgers, Roy Acuff, Ernest Tubb, the Carter Family, George Jones, and Webb Pierce.

After completing seven straight years of touring with Lost Highway, Petty decided to write a show based on all the people he met and befriended who knew Williams, among them Grand Ole Opry stars, musicians, and the legend's friends and family. Petty currently has seven shows touring about the history of country music, and believes that the stories behind the artists and songs are just as important as the songs themselves, providing audiences with a greater appreciation and admiration for the artists and their impact on people's lives. He harkens back to his grandparents farm in his memory while on stage and tries to bring that sense of family to all of his shows.

Hank & My Honky Tonk Heroes: 100 Years of Hank will be presented in the John & Alice Butler Hall of the University of Dubuque's Heritage Center on April 5, admission to the 7:30 p.m. concert event is $30-40, and more information are available by calling (563)585-7469 and visiting Dbq.edu/heritagecenter.