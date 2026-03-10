HARDY, March 20

Friday, March 20, 7 p.m.

Vibrant Arena at the MARK, 1201 River Drive, Moline IL

Touring in support of his 2025 recording Country! Country! that Country Swag deemed "raw, reflective, rowdy, and rooted in his Mississippi upbringing," chart-topping singer/songwriter Michael Wilson Hardy – better known by his singular moniker HARDY – brings his national tour to Moline's Vibrant Arena at the MARK on March 20, Rolling Stone classifying the artist as "simultaneously the chest-thumping id of masculine country and a fun-house mirror poking fun at the whole enterprise."

A Country Music Association and Academy of Country Music Award nominee who has written songs for Florida Georgia Line, Chris Lane, Blake Shelton, Dallas Smith, Thomas Rhett, and Morgan Wallen, HARDY released his EP This Ole Boy in October of 2018, a work he promoted by joining Wallen's "If I Know Me Tour." This was followed in 2019 by the single "Rednecker" and the artist's second EP Where to Find Me, the latter promoted when he joined Florida Georgia Line on their "Can't Say I Ain't Country Tour." HARDY also co-wrote Florida Georgia Line's singles "Simple" and "Talk You Out of It." Blake Shelton's singles "God's Country" and "Hell Right," Dallas Smith's "Drop," Chris Lane's "I Don't Know About You," and Jameson Rodgers' debut single "Some Girls." In September of 2019, HARDY released the collaborative Hixtape, Volume 1, which featured a total of 17 artists including Thomas Rhett, Keith Urban, Tracy Lawrence, Jake Owen, Trace Adkins, Joe Diffie, Zakk Wylde, Cole Swindell, Dustin Lynch, and Morgan Wallen.

After the pandemic-caused cancellation of a planned tour with Thomas Rhett, HARDY released his 2020 debut album A Rock, and was featured on Dallas Smith’s single "Some Things Never Change." In June of 2021, he was featured on the Brantley Gilbert single "The Worst Country Song of All Time," followed a month later by his appearance on Dierks Bentley's single "Beers on Me," which HARDY co-wrote. Later that year he toured with Sean Stemaly and created Hixtape Volume 2, this time with artists such as Matt Stell, Jon Pardi, Jimmie Allen, Colt Ford, Randy Houser, Rhett Akins, and Lainey Wilson. In early 2023, HARDY released eventually chart-topping The Mockingbird & the Crow via Big Loud Records with guest vocals from fellow country singers Morgan Wallen, Lainey Wilson, and A Day to Remember lead singer Jeremy McKinnon. Quit!! followed in 2024 and Country! Country! last year, both of them top-10 Billboard smashes.

This past January 30, HARDY released the song "McArthur" featuring an ensemble of Tim McGraw, Eric Church, Morgan Wallen, and himself. In the song, each musician impersonates a different member of the fictional McArthur family. McGraw is John McArthur, a farmer with a mule and a plow who’s now just a "whisper in the wind through the pine trees.” Church portrays his son, Junior, killed in Vietnam. Hardy embodies Jones McArthur, who raises an heir more invested in money than dirt. And Wallen voices Hunter McArthur, the money-focused son haunted by second thoughts over selling the family’s acreage. In the chorus, the song poses one key question: "When you pass on, what you gonna pass down?"

HARDY brings "The Country! Country! Tour" to Moline's amphitheater on March 20 alongside special guests Cameron Whitcomb and McCoy Moore, admission to the 7 p.m. concert event is $39.75-149.75, and tickets are available by calling (800)745-3000 and visiting VibrantArena.com.