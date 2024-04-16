Hawthorne Heights, April 27

Saturday, April 27, 3 & 8 p.m.

Codfish Hollow Barn, 5013 288th Avenue, Maquoketa IA

Billboard chart-toppers whose album hits include the top-10 The Silence in Black & White, If Only You Were Lonely, Fragile Future, and Bad Frequencies, the rockers of Hawthorne Heights play two April 27 concerts at Maquoketa's Codfish Hollow Barn, the artists currently on their “The Sound in Black and White Acoustic Tour” alongside the special guests of Bike Routes.

Formed in Dayton, Ohio, in 2001, Hawthorne Heights was originally called A Day in the Life, and their lineup currently consists of JT Woodruff (lead vocals, rhythm guitar), Matt Ridenour (bass guitar, backing vocals), Mark McMillon (lead guitar, unclean vocals), and Chris Popadak (drums, percussion). The band found commercial success with their first two albums, 2004's The Silence in Black & White and 2006's If Only You Were Lonely, both of which achieved an RIAA gold certification. Their second album additionally peaked at number one on Billboard's Independent Albums chart and number three on the Billboard 200. Hawthorne Heights are also well known for their 2006 single "Saying Sorry," which reached gold status and peaked at number seven on the Billboard Hot Modern Rock Tracks chart. In November of 2007, the band's original guitarist Casey Calvert passed away, leaving the outfit as a four-piece, and Hawthorne Heights' third album and first without Calvert, Fragile Future, was released in August of 2008.

The band's fourth album, 2010's Skeletons, peaked at number 50 on the Billboard 200, after which Hawthorne Heights' former label Victory released their first greatest hits album Midwesterners: The Hits in November of 2010. Shortly afterward, Hawthorne Heights left Wind-up Records to begin their own record label, Cardboard Empire. Via this new label, the band released an EP trilogy, beginning with 2011's Hate and followed by 2012's Hope. After signing with Red River Entertainment in 2013, the band postponed the release of the third EP in the trilogy, and released a full-length concept album titled Zero in June of 2013.

After playing on the 2013 Vans Warped Tour, Hawthorne Heights' original drummer Eron Bucciarelli left the band in June of 2014. The following January, it was announced that Micah Carli (lead guitar, unclean backing vocals) had left, as well. Yet later that year, the rockers released Hurt, the third EP of the trilogy. The band's sixth studio album, Bad Frequencies, followed in 2018, after which came seventh album The Rain Just Follows Me in September of 2021 via Pure Noise Records. Currently, the ensemble is on the road in support of If Only You Were Lonely XV, which was released in December of last year.

Hawthorne Heights play their Maquoketa engagements at 3 and 8 p.m. on April 27 with special guests Bike Routes, and more information and tickets are available by visiting CodfishHollowBarnstormers.com.