Heads in Motion, September 27

Saturday, September 27, 7 p.m.

The Tangled Wood, 3636 Tanglewood Road, Bettendorf IA

A Quad Cities-based tribute act dedicated to free-spirited and energetic concert experiences from the Stop Making Sense era, the tour de force of musicians known as Heads in Motion play the final concert in Bettendorf venue The Tangled Wood's 2025 Summer Concert Series, this September 27 show with the 10-piece ensemble celebrating Oscar, Grammy, and Tony Award winner David Byrne and his iconic rock outfit Talking Heads.

Formed in New York City in 1975 and active until 1991, Talking Heads was composed of Byrne (lead vocals, guitar), Chris Frantz (drums), Tina Weymouth (bass), and Jerry Harrison (keyboards, guitar). Described by AllMusic.com as "one of the most critically acclaimed bands of the '80s," the group helped to pioneer New Wave music by integrating elements of punk, art rock, funk, and world music with avant-garde sensibilities and an anxious yet clean-cut image. As former art-school students who became involved in the 1970s New York punk scene, Talking Heads released their 1977 debut album Talking Heads: 77 to laudatory reviews. They went on to collaborate with producer Brian Eno on a trio of critically acclaimed releases – 1978's More Songs About Buildings & Food, 1979's Fear of Music, and 1980's Remain in Light – that blended their art-school/punk sensibilities with influence from artists such as Parliament-Funkadelic and Fela Kuti. By the early 1980s, they began to expand their band by including a number of additional musicians in recording sessions and stage shows, notably guitarist Adrian Belew, keyboardist Bernie Worrell, singer Nona Hendryx, and bassist Busta Jones.

After a hiatus, Talking Heads hit their commercial peak in 1983 with the U.S. Billboard top-10 hit "Burning Down the House" from the album Speaking in Tongues, and the following year, the musicians released their critically lauded concert film Stop Making Sense, directed by future Silence of the Lambs Oscar winner Jonathan Demme. Talking Heads released their best-selling album Little Creatures in 1985, produced a soundtrack album for Byrne's directorial debut True Stories in 1986, and released their final album, 1988's world-beat-influenced Naked, before officially disbanding in 1991.

In 2002, Talking Heads were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, four of their albums appear in Rolling Stone's list of the 500 Greatest Albums of All Time, and three of the group's songs – "Psycho Killer," "Life During Wartime," and "Once in a Lifetime" – were included among the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame's 500 Songs That Shaped Rock and Roll. Talking Heads were also number 64 on VH1's list of the "100 Greatest Artists of All Time," and made the roster in the 2011 update of Rolling Stone's "100 Greatest Artists of All Time." Meanwhile, as a solo artist, Byrne won both an Oscar and a Grammy for helping to compose the score for 1987 Best Picture winner The Last Emperor, received a special Tony Award for his Broadway smash David Byrne's American Utopia, and was Oscar-nominated as one of the composers of Best Original Song nominee "This Is a Life" from seven-time Academy Award winner Everything Everywhere All at Once.

Heads in Motion performs their Talking Heads tribute show in the Summer Concert Series on September 27, admission is free, and more information on the 7 p.m. performance is available by calling (563)949-1000 and visiting TheTangledWood.com.