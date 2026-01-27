27 Jan 2026

“Heated Rivalry” Night, January 30

By Reader Staff

“Heated Rivalry” Night at the Capitol Theatre -- January 30.

Friday, January 30, 9 p.m.

Capitol Theatre, 330 West Third Street, Davenport IA

With viral party @club90s delivering an evening of HR edits, pop throwbacks, queer anthems, and nonstop high-energy hits, a current TV smash transforms into a thrilling dance party in Heated Rivalry Night, the January 30 event at Davenport's Capital Theatre featuring favorite songs from the steamy ice-hockey romance, a photo booth, prize giveaways, and more.

A Canadian sports romance created, written, and directed by Jacob Tierney for Crave, Heated Rivalry is based on the Game Changers novel series by Rachel Reid. The show follows two rival professional hockey players, Canadian Shane Hollander (Hudson Williams) and Russian Ilya Rozanov (Connor Storrie), whose on-ice animosity conceals a passionate, secret romance. It also stars François Arnaud, Robbie G.K., Christina Chang, Ksenia Daniela Kharlamova, Sophie Nélisse, and Dylan Walsh.

The series had its preview screening at the Image+Nation LGBTQ+ Film Festival in Montreal, Canada on November 23, 2025. The first season then premiered online on Crave on November 28, 2025, and was picked up for streaming on HBO Max in selected territories; Neon in New Zealand; and Movistar Plus+ in Spain.

Heated Rivalry received critical acclaim, with praise for the directing, writing, and the lead actors' performances and chemistry. It also achieved strong audience viewership, becoming Crave's most-watched original series to date and HBO Max's top debut for an acquired, non-animated title since the platform's launch in 2019. The series has been described by media outlets as a global sensation and a break-out critical hit, and this past December, it was renewed for a second season.

In addition to Heated Rivalry's original score by Peter Peter, the series has featured needle drop songs across its episodes, including Dilly Dally's "I Feel Free," Feist's "Sealion" and "My Moon My Man," Wet Leg's "Mangetout," Wolf Parade's "I'll Believe in Anything," Baxter Dury's "Lips," t.A.T.u.'s "All the Things She Said," and Cailin Russo's "Bad Things." According to Billboard, the songs' appearance in the series resulted in increased official on-demand streaming activity. Meanwhile, The Hollywood Reporter noted that the Spotify streams for the t.A.T.u. track more than doubled following the release of the fourth episode.

Heated Rivalry Night comes to Davenport on January 30, admission to the 9 p.m. dance party is $30.58, and more information and tickets are available by visiting FirstFleetConcerts.com/first-fleet-venues/capitol-theatre.

