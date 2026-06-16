The Heavy Heavy, July 1

Wednesday, July 1, 8 p.m.

Codfish Hollow Barn, 5013 288th Avenue, Maquoketa IA

Their 2024 debut album One of a Kind hailed by No Frills Reviews as "an impressive tribute to classic psych pop" and "a sun-drenched blend of psychedelic folk-rock," The Heavy Heavy headlines a July 1 concert at Maquoketa's Codfish Hollow Barn, Paste magazine adding that the duo makes "rock 'n 'roll music that is a colossal motley, soulful, rollicking delight."

As stated at AllMusic.com: "The project was founded in 2019 in the small West Midlands town of Malvern by Will Turner and Georgie Fuller. The latter is a thespian and talented singer who performed at the Montreux Jazz Festival as a teenager, and the former is a multi-instrumentalist who spent his formative years in various psychedelic/surf rock bands. The duo's shared love for artists like the Band, Peter Green-era Fleetwood Mac, Delaney & Bonnie, and Fleet Foxes led them to the London flat where they wrote the songs comprising their debut EP, Life and Life Only. An early version of the EP, released in 2020, caught the attention of U.S. label ATO Records, which enthusiastically added the fledgling group to its roster.

"Featuring the streaming hits 'Go Down River' and 'Miles and Miles,' the ATO-issued version of the EP appeared in 2022 and yielded an expanded edition the following year. Operating as a quintet for live purposes, the Heavy Heavy began plying their sonic wares on the road, hitting the festival circuit (Bonnaroo, Boston Calling, Newport Folk Festival) and appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, and CBS Saturday Morning. These performances and appearances, along with the release of the single 'Happiness' in early 2024, set the stage for the project's debut long-player. Produced, engineered, and mixed by the band's Will Turner, One of a Kind arrived on ATO that September."

Currently touring in support of One of a Kind and last year's album Live, a dual-sided release featuring live tour recordings on Side A (tracked in Chicago, London, New York, and San Francisco) and in-studio live sessions on Side B, The Heavy Heavy performs in Maquoketa on July 1 with an additional set by Lunde. Admission to the 8 p.m. concert is $35-40, and more information and tickets are available by visiting CodfishHollowBarnstormers.com.