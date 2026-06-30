Hembree, July 12

Sunday, July 12, 8 p.m.

Raccoon Motel, 315 East Second Street, Davenport IA

Touring in support of their most recent album Better Days that Kansas City Pitch said "might be the band's most collaborative one yet," the Missouri-based indie rockers of Hembree return to the Raccoon Motel on July 12, their high-energy engagement closing the week of festivities celebrating the Davenport venue's week of fifth-birthday-party revelry.

Formed in Kansas City in 2015, Hembree was founded by original members Isaac Flynn (guitar and lead vocals), Garrett Childers (vocals and bass, who left the outfit in 2024), and Eric Davis (synth and keyboards), with brothers Alex and Austin Ward (guitar and drums, respectively) eventually joining in 2018. The band quickly garnered national attention after their single "Holy Water" was placed in an Apple commercial that aired during Super Bowl LII, and Hembree's music has consequently been featured in a variety of other national placements, including Monday Night Football and Bose. Having notably supported Elvis Costello, Phoenix, Cold War Kids, Vance Joy, JR JR, and Joywave in concert events and tours, the musicians first toured Europe in the fall of 2018, the same year in which Hembree signed with Thirty Tigers to release their first full-length album House on Fire, a work lauded by Everything Is Noise as "a record which displays a great deal of infectious, raw energy put to good use."

In 2019, Hembree performed at the Hangout Music Festival in May and Music Midtown in September, and between those sets, the indie rockers were featured on Alt Nation's Advanced Placement Tour in June alongside bands Bloxx and Warbly Jets. Continuing their productive year, the group supported Mating Ritual in October and The Get Up Kids for 11 shows in December, and Hembree's pop-culture awareness grew with their presence on the soundtrack of Netflix's 13 Reasons Why: Season 3 with the song "Culture." They went on to tour in support of 2022's It's a Dream!, for which the ensemble's raves continues to amass. Broadway World lauded the recording's "funky looseness and hip-shaking approach that perfectly pairs with Isaac Flynn's emotionally kaleidoscopic lyrics," while Tuned Up stated, "There’s just something supremely special about Hembree’s sophomore studio album that sets it apart, not just from its 2019 counterpart, but also from its many stylistically similar peers."

Hembee headlines their Davenport engagement on July 12, admission to the 8 p.m. concert is $19.84, and more information and tickets are available by visiting TheRaccoonMotel.com.