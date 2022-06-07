Hembree, June 15

Wednesday, June 15, 7 p.m.

Raccoon Motel, 315 East Second Street, Davenport IA

With the band's latest album described by Atwood magazine as "radiant and spirited, uplifting and inspired," the Missouri-based indie rockers of Hembree headline a June 15 concert at Davenport's Raccoon Motel, Atwood's rave for It's a Dream! continuing by stating, "Between the cinematic guitars and full-bodied harmonies, celebrations of the present and intimate reckonings deep down inside, Hembree have delivered a seductive release we'll surely be returning to for years to come."

Formed in Kansas City in 2015, Hembree was founded by original members Isaac Flynn (guitar and lead vocals), Garrett Childers (vocals and bass), and Eric Davis (synth and keyboards), with brothers Alex and Austin Ward (guitar and drums, respectively) eventually joining in 2018. The band quickly garnered national attention after their single "Holy Water" was placed in an Apple commercial that aired during Super Bowl LII, and Hembree's music has consequently been featured in a variety of other national placements, including Monday Night Football and Bose. Having notably supported Elvis Costello, Phoenix, Cold War Kids, Vance Joy, JR JR, and Joywave in concert events and tours, the musicians first toured Europe in the fall of 2018, the same year in which Hembree signed with Thirty Tigers to release their first full-length album House on Fire, a work lauded by Everything Is Noise as "a record which displays a great deal of infectious, raw energy put to good use."

In 2019, Hembree performed at the Hangout Music Festival in May and Music Midtown in September, and between those sets, the indie rockers were featured on Alt Nation's Advanced Placement Tour in June alongside bands Bloxx and Warbly Jets. Continuing their productive year, the group supported Mating Ritual in October and The Get Up Kids for 11 shows in December, and Hembree's pop-culture awareness grew with their presence on the soundtrack of Netflix's 13 Reasons Why: Season 3 with the song "Culture." Now touring in support of It's a Dream!, the ensemble's raves continue to amass. Broadway World lauded the recording's "funky looseness and hip-shaking approach that perfectly pairs with Isaac Flynn's emotionally kaleidoscopic lyrics," while Tuned Up stated, "There’s just something supremely special about Hembree’s sophomore studio album that sets it apart, not just from its 2019 counterpart, but also from its many stylistically-similar peers."

Hembree brings their tour to Davenport on June 15 with sets by Dante Elephante and Post Sex Nachos, admission to the 7 p.m. concert is $15, and more information and tickets are available by visiting TheRaccoonMotel.com.