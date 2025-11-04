The Henhouse Prowlers, November 20

Thursday, November 20, 8 p.m.

The Redstone Room, 129 Main Street, Davenport IA

Traveling the country in support of their 2025 recording Unravel and praised by Time Out Chicago for their "heavenly harmonies on top of furious fingerpicking," the bluegrass quartet The Henhouse Prowlers headlines a November 20 concert at Davenport's Redstone Room in their 20th year of performance, the group also lauded by Sound Fuse for their "straight-laced, tight-knit, barn-burning bluegrass with enough vocal harmonization to make Del McCoury blush."

As stated at HenhouseProwlers.com, "With many of their wildest dreams strung across two decades as an outfit, the Prowlers’ sight remains fixed on the future. It’s been 20 years well spent. The kinship between Ben Wright (banjo, vocals), Chris Dollar (guitar, vocals), Jon Goldfine (bass, vocals), and Jake Howard (mandolin, vocals) is palpable, the four having traveled to places most would never predict. Using these experiences as a foundation, there’s truly no limit to where this Chicago-based quartet will go – literally and figuratively.

"Ever constant in the group’s enthralling performances is their ability to showcase their passion for both their craft and our shared humanity. Each member skilled in storytelling, compelling songwriting and intricate instrumentation, they offer intrinsic artistic prowess, fervently building on one another’s raw talent. Reverence for tradition coupled with curiosity and innovation lands the Prowlers in a category difficult to define but explosively intriguing around every bend."

"To date, the Prowlers have toured 29 countries on five continents working with the U.S. State Dept and their own nonprofit, Bluegrass Ambassadors. The group’s many life-changing encounters with people and musicians across the globe have shaped their worldview and bolstered the bridges they establish between cultures. Through all ages-friendly workshops, presentations, and a forthcoming documentary, they spread the familiarities discovered in unsuspecting corners of the world, broadcasting what they are certain of: we have more in common than we don’t. Time and time again, music demonstrates that, with curiosity towards our fellow humans, beautiful connections can sprout."

The group is currently touring in support of their 2025 release Unravel, which has earned the Henhouse Prowlers some of the strongest reviews of their careers. Music Mecca said that the new album "pays homage to the past while also exploring a fresh sound and listening experience," while Roots Music Report stated, "It’s nice to see a band like The Henhouse Prowlers 'unraveling' in order to mine these songs from deep within themselves and stretch boundaries to explore a blend of bluegrassy Americana music.

The Henhouse Prowlers bring their "Unravel Release Tour" to Davenport's Redstone Room on November 20 with an additional set by Buffalo Galaxy, admission to the 8 p.m. concert is $20-25, and more information and tickets are available by calling (563)326-1333 and visiting CommonChordQC.org.