The Henhouse Prowlers, November 9

Saturday, November 9, 8 p.m.

The Redstone Room, 129 Main Street, Davenport IA

Praised by Time Out Chicago for their "heavenly harmonies on top of furious fingerpicking," the bluegrass quartet The Henhouse Prowlers headlines a November 9 concert at Davenport's Redstone Room, the group also lauded by Sound Fuse for their "straight-laced, tight-knit, barn-burning bluegrass with enough vocal harmonization to make Del McCoury blush."

As stated at HenhouseProwlers.com, "Founded nearly two decades ago with the simple desire to play original and powerful bluegrass, this quartet now finds themselves at the intersection of performance, diplomacy and education. Onstage, the group's enthralling performances give audiences a sense of how much they love what they do. On record – including their latest offering, 2023’s Lead & Iron, released via Dark Shadow Recording – the band explores their collective life experiences through songwriting and intricate instrumentation. While bluegrass is the undeniable foundation of the Prowlers’ music, the band bends and squeezes the traditional form into a keenly developed sound all their own.

"The Henhouse Prowlers have played music in more than 25 countries and that number goes up every year. Whether it’s touring Europe in clubs and at festivals or working with the U.S. State Department through cultural diplomacy programs, the band has found profound commonality with people from different cultures through music. From performing Qawwali music in Pakistan and West African hip-hop in Nigeria to traditional Tatar songs in Siberia and Bluegrass in America, every culture has ‘music of the folk’ that courses through the minds of its people. Through these interactions with musicians and music fans across the globe, an understanding that people have a whole lot more in common than music (despite our differences) becomes evident quickly."

The Henhouse Prowlers headline their Redstone Room engagement on November 9 alongside the guest artists of Still Shine, admission to the 8 p.m. concert is $20-25, and more information and tickets are available by calling (563)326-1333 and visiting CommonChordQC.org.