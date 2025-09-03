Here Come the Mummies, September 14

Sunday, September 14, 8 p.m.

Codfish Hollow Barn, 5013 288th Avenue, Maquoketa IA

Described by the Examiner as “a band unlike any other” and by Blurt magazine as “a hybrid of Idris Muhammad, George Clinton, Ohio Players, and Earth, Wind & Fire,” the tightly-wrapped funk, rock, and R&B musicians of Here Come the Mummies return to Maquoketa's Codfish Hollow Barn on September 14, their infectious grooves leading The Bob & Tom Show co-host Bob Kevoian to call one of their concerts “the most fun I've had in 20 years.”

A novelty band best known for its live performances, Here Come the Mummies, which originally formed in 2000, is composed of various professional musicians based in Nashville. Although there are rumored to be several Grammy Award winners among the ensemble, this has been impossible for journalists to verify, as the identities of band members are kept quite literally “under wraps.” (The musicians are widely believed to be under contract to various record labels, and consequently hide their true identities to prevent contract disputes while performing.) Since their debut nearly two decades ago, Here Come the Mummies have opened for P-Funk, Al Green, Mavis Staples, Cheap Trick, and KC & the Sunshine Band; rocked crowds at Super Bowl Village; made regular visits to radio's Bob & Tom Show; played outdoor festivals such as Summer Camp, Common Ground, Voodoo Fest, Musikfest, Summerfest, and Riverbend; and sold tickets by the thousands across large swaths of North America.

Beginning with the group's debut Terrifying Funk from Beyond the Grave in 2002, Here Come the Mummies have also released 10 full-length studio albums (most recently 2022's HOUSE PARTY), four live albums, three compilation albums, and a quartet of 2014 EPs, with the band's popular song “Dirty Minds” heard on TV's Scrubs, The Loop, Big Shots, and the feature film Fired Up! And with their music described by National Rock Review as “lively, fun, and even hilarious,” the band is currently touring the Midwest boasting a rotating ensemble of 13 participating singers and instrumentalists with most unusual stage monikers: Mummy Cass (guitar); Eddie Mummy (drums); K.W. Tut (bass); Spaz (keyboards); Midnight Mummy (saxophone, flute, trombone, keytar, percussion); Dr. Mummy Yo (saxophone, sousaphone, flute); "H-POD" the High Priest of Death (trumpet); Fingerbang (bass); Mummy Highlander (saxophone); Motherlode (saxophone); Mummy Lingus (saxophone); The Great Grabsby (saxophone); and The Pole! (bass) – exclamation point included.

Here Come the Mummies' perform their Maquoketa engagement on September 14 alongside special guests Lachy Doley and Platinum Moon, admission to the 8 p.m. concert event is $55, and more information and tickets are available by visiting CodfishHollowBarnstormers.com.