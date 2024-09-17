Highly Suspect, September 29

Sunday, September 29, 8 p.m.

Capitol Theatre, 330 West Third Street, Davenport IA

Touring in support of their July release As Above, So Below that inspired Record Weekly to call it "another demonstration that this fiery lot can dial it up to 11 then pare the punchy rock back, too," the alternative-rock and grunge masters of Highly Suspect headline a September 29 concert at Davenport's Capitol Theatre, their latest also leading The Soundboard to rave, "The melodies, the lyrics, the emotion ... . It's all incredible and fresh and new."

Highly Suspect got their start in 2009 as a cover band playing songs by Sublime, Jimi Hendrix, and Pink Floyd in local bars in the Cape Cod area, and also touring and playing a limited number of shows with bands 10 Years, Monster Truck, and Sevendust. Its musicians all attended Dennis-Yarmouth Regional High School in Yarmouth, Massachusetts, and since its inception, the band has been composed of twin brothers Rich (bass, backing vocals) and Ryan Meyer (drums, backing vocals), Johnny Stevens (guitar, lead vocals), and Matt Kofos (guitar, synthesizer, backing vocals). After the Highly Suspect talents relocated to Brooklyn, New York, they recorded 2012's The Worst Humans with producer Joel Hamilton, which was the outfit's third EP following 2009's First Offense and 2010's The Gang Lion EP.

The rockers' first studio album, Mister Asylum, was released in 2015, and went on to earn Highly Suspect a nomination for Best Rock Album at the 58th Annual Grammy Awards, with the song "Lydia" also nominated for Best Rock Song. Their second full-length recording The Boy Who Died Wolf subsequently debuted in 2016. Two singles were released from the album: "My Name Is Human," which topped the Billboard U.S. Mainstream Rock Songs chart and scored a Grammy nomination for Best Rock Song, and "Little One," which peaked at number two on the same chart. Highly Suspect's third studio album, MCID, was released in 2019, with their fourth, The Midnight Demon Club, landing four years later. Beyond their three Grammy nods, Highly Suspect also received Alternative Press Music Award nominations for Best Hard Rock Artist and Best Music Video (for “Bloodfeather”), as well as a 2018 iHeartRadio Music Award nomination as Rock Artist of the Year.

Highly Suspect headline their Davenport engagement on September 29 with an opening set by Dead Poet Society, admission to the 8 p.m. concert event is $29.50-69.50, and tickets are available by FirstFleetConcerts.com/first-fleet-venues/capitol-theatre.