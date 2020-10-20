Virtual PASS Concert: Ho Etsu Taiko, November 5

Thursday November 5

Presented by Quad City Arts

Continuing its presentation of virtual fall programming in the venue's annual PASS (Performing Arts Signature Series) program, Quad City Arts hosts an eagerly awaited November 5 concert event with the Japanese-drumming wizards of Ho Etsu Taiko, its collection of gifted musicians delivering a dazzling musical and cultural event recorded specifically for Quad City Arts patrons.

Ho Etsu Taiko began in 1997 as an offshoot of the Midwest Buddhist Temple Taiko group, Chicago’s first and oldest taiko group with origins dating back to 1977. Reverend Koshin Ogui, the temple’s former minister, sponsored the formation of the ensemble and gave the musicians their official moniker: Ho Etsu, meaning “to spread joy” – a spirit the group endeavors to reflect in its approach to taiko. Through the years, Ho Etsu has grown from a temple youth group to a powerful performing ensemble in its own right, learning traditional kumi-daiko styles with an emphasis on self-expression and creativity.

Designed to represent passionate energy and lively spirit, Ho Etsu strives to infuse taiko’s cultural legacy with new vitality. Part of the creative process includes collaborating with other taiko groups across the country and around the world, and the ensemble has extended its collaborations to musicians and performance artists beyond taiko. As is stated on the HoetSu.org Web site: “We have found that collaborations always result in something fresh and unique and that inspires intensity, drive and creativity to carry on taiko’s growth in North America. Our music draws equally from traditional kumi-daiko musical styles and from a broad variety of contemporary music – a uniquely Chicago sound with global roots.

“We hope to honor our history, celebrate our present, and spark enthusiasm for the future of this exhilarating, heart-pounding form of artistic expression. In 2015, Ho Etsu became a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization. We hope to use our non-profit status to help extend our reach through performances, workshops and other cultural endeavors – spreading joy through each and every drumbeat.”

Admission to the November 5 Ho Etsu Taiko concert includes a digital link of the performance along with curbside take-out service from either Crust in Bettendorf or The Combine in East Moline using a prix-fixe menu created for this event. A link to the menus with instructions for placing orders will be provided in advance. Access to the performance will be provided by 4 p.m. the day of the event and will stay active until midnight, and all dinner orders placed in advance will be available for pick-up at 5:30 p.m. for pickup. There is also an option to purchase the performance only.

For Ho Etsu Taiko tickets and more information on the virtual PASS performances this fall, call (309)793-1213 or visit QuadCityArts.com/pass/html.