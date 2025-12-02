“Home for the Holidays with Kristin Wetherington,” December 13 and 14

Saturday, December 13, 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, December 14, 2 p.m.

Timber Lake Playhouse, 8215 Black Oak Road, Mt. Carroll IL

Boasting the extraordinary talents of one of the theatre's Jekyll & Hyde stars along with other recent alumni, Mt. Carroll's Timber Lake Playhouse will present two performances of Home for the Holidays with Kristin Wetherington on December 13 and 14, treating audiences to traditional classics and upbeat modern hits that are sure to remind you of the joys of the Christmas season ... and why there’s no place like home for the holidays.

Wetherington is a New York City-based performer originally from Greenville, North Carolina. Her voice has been heard all over the world in some of the largest theaters and arenas. As a vocalist, Wetherington has shared the stage with stars including pop sensation Tori Kelly and country music star Phil Vassar. She has appeared with some of the country’s top symphonies, including the Philadelphia Pops, on national television on Fox & Friends, and has sang the national anthem for professional sporting events such as Major League baseball and the National Hockey League.

With a professional career spanning more than 15 years, Wetherington is a three time Broadway World Award and SALT Award winner for her performance as Lucille in Parade with critically acclaimed regional theatre, The Rev. Some of her favorite theatrical credits include the Broadway tour of Aida, off-Broadway’s Calamity Jane (Calamity), and Louisiana Purchase (Beatrice). Broadway World raved that “her well-trained voice shines” and that she “alone is worth the price of admission,” while the New York Times and Theatre Mania says she “delivers” and “unleashes a powerful soprano.” Wetherington holds a Master’s of Fine Arts Degree from Harvard University, and when she is not performing, she runs her own coaching and production company.

Among the seasonal standards audiences can expect in Home for the Holidays with Kristin Wetherington are: "The Most Wonderful Time of the Year," "My Favorite Things," "The Man With The Bag Merry Christmas, Darling," "Jingle Bells," "Run Run Rudolph,""O, Holy Night." and "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas."

Home for the Holidays with Kristin Wetherington will be performed in Mt. Carroll on December 13 and 14, with performances Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Admission is $35-40, and more information and tickets are available by calling (815)244-2035 and visiting TimberLakePlayhouse.org.