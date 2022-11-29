Home Free, December 14

Wednesday, December 14, 8 p.m.

Adler Theatre, 126 East Third Street, Davenport IA

With Country Standard Time calling the group “one of the most talented and unique acts in modern country music,” the a cappella quintet Home Free brings its seasonal "Family Christmas" tour to Davenport's Adler Theatre on December 14, performing holiday classics and modern compositions with the vocal fire and stage presence that led to the singers winning the fourth season of NBC's competition series The Sing Off.

Originally formed in 2000 by Chris Rupp with some of its vocalists still in their teens, Home Free began as a side gig for Rupp and his brother Adam until the release of the group's 2007 album debut From the Top, whose success enabled the group of pursue music full-time. With its song list including a cappella covers of “Bridge Over Troubled Water,” “Ain't No Mountain High Enough,” and a number songs from Disney's animated catalogue, that recording was followed by 2009's Kickin' It Old School and the 2010 seasonal releases Christmas Volumes I and II. These, in turn, led to Home Free's 2013 appearances on The Sing-Off, where the vocalists' arrangement of Hunter Hayes' “I Want Crazy” – their final song in the competition – earned the group $100,000, a recording contract with Sony, and international recognition and acclaim.

After Chris Rupp left the group to pursue a solo career in 2016, Home Free began touring with its current lineup of Adam Rupp, Austin Brown, Rob Lindquist, Tim Foust, and Adam Chance. In terms of musical roles, Home Free is structured like a traditional barbershop quartet, with Brown serving as lead tenor and primary soloist, tenor harmony sung by Rob Lundquist, baritone harmony sung by Chance, bass sung by Foust, and beatboxer Rupp providing percussion sounds. Since the group's Sing-Off victory, the next six Home Free albums – ranging from 2014's Crazy Life to 2019's Dive Bar Saints – made the top 12 of Billboard's U.S. Country charts, and in 2020, the ensemble collaborated with Lee Greenwood and the Singing Sergeants of the United States Air Force Band in a recording of Greenwood's hit song "God Bless the U.S.A." that tops the charts in digital song sales that July.

For their current tour, Home Free is bringing new music from their all-original recording project So Long Dixie, and last year, the acclaimed group lit up the 2021 holiday season by hitting the road on their "Warmest Winter Holiday Tour," showcasing songs off their most recent studio album Warmest Winter, The recording features 12 festive staples, memorable collaborations, and Home Free originals all guaranteed to get country-music fans in the holiday spirit.

Home Free brings its “Family Christmas” tour to Davenport on December 14 alongside guests artists Texas Hill and Abby Anderson, admission to the 8 p.m. concert event is $24.50-61.50, and tickets are available by calling (800)745-3000 and visiting AdlerTheatre.com.