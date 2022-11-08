“Home for the Holidays with Amy Friedl Stoner,” November 19

Saturday, November 19, 7 p.m.

Ohnward Fine Arts Center, 1215 East Platt Street, Maquoketa IA

With The Cabaret Way raving that "her voice is stunning" and the Bistro Awards' Gerry Geddes calling her breakout performance "one of the most stylish, assured, intelligent, entertaining New York cabaret debuts I have had the pleasure to witness," the gifted, versatile singer Amy Friedl Stoner headlines a November 19 concert at Maquoketa's Ohnward Fine Arts Center, blending traditional Christmas songs with contemporary seasonal favorites in her touring show Home for the Holidays.

An accomplished and versatile cabaret/jazz singer born and raised in Cedar Rapids, Stoner made her Carnegie Hall debut in May of 2018 as a featured performer in All the Way: The Music of Jimmy Van Heusen, produced by the Mabel Mercer Foundation. Her solo cabaret shows have sold out in venues around the United States, including St. Louis' The Gaslight Theatre, the Chicago club Davenport’s, and her hometown's Cabaret in the Courtyard. Stoner has also been warmly received in other notable venues, such as New York City's famous Birdland Jazz Club and Don’t Tell Mama, St. Louis' Kranzburg Arts Center, and Des Moines' Noce. In March of 2017, the artist debuted her show Dreamchaser to rave reviews at New York City's venerated Metropolitan Room, and she has performed with the legendary Marilyn Maye as a special guest in her show at Iowa venue The Inn, also opening for her at the Sheldon Concert Hall in St. Louis.

Over the years, Stoner has worked with numerous Tony and Grammy award-winning artists, among them Faith Prince, Christine Ebersole, Jason Robert Brown, and Billy Stritch, the latter a frequent music director for Liza Minnelli and Tony Bennett. In her Maquoketa presentation of Home for the Holidays with Amy Friedl Stoner", the headliner will deliver a 90-minute evening full of laughter and beautiful music while performing favorite yuletide songs alongside more with contemporary holiday hit. With the concert event boasting a dynamite six-piece band led by Luke Viertel, Stoner will share her versatile soprano voice and heartfelt yet comical stories in an evening of family fun, demonstrating why the Bistro Awards' Geddes raved of the artist, "“Long before the end of the delightful evening, it was clear that she could sing pretty much anything.”

Home for the Holidays with Amy Friedl Stoner enjoys its Maquoketa engagement on November 19, admission to the 7p.m. concert is $13-25, and more information and tickets are available by calling (563)652-9815 and visiting OhnwardFineArtsCenter.com.