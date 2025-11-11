“Hotel California: A Salute to the Eagles,” November 21

Friday, November 21, 8 p.m.

Rhythm City Casino Resort Event Center, 7077 Elmore Avenue, Davenport IA

On November 21, a revered group of chart-topping, Grammy-winning rockers will be celebrated when Davenport's Rhythm City Casino Resort Event Center presents the tribute event Hotel California: A Salute to the Eagles, an evening of beloved, iconic hits sure to include such chart-toppers as "Heartache Tonight," "Peaceful Easy Feeling," "Best of My Love," "One of These Nights," and, of course, "Hotel California."

A rock outfit formed in Los Angeles in 1971, the Eagles are one of the world's best-selling bands, having sold more than 200 million records, including 100 million sold in the United States alone. They were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1998 and ranked number 75 on Rolling Stone's 2004 list of the "100 Greatest Artists of All Time," and with five number-one singles and six number-one albums, six Grammy Awards, and five American Music Awards, the group stands as one of the most astoundingly successful musical acts of all time.

Founding members Glenn Frey (guitars, vocals), Don Henley (drums, vocals), Bernie Leadon (guitars, vocals), and Randy Meisner (bass guitar, vocals) were recruited by Linda Ronstadt as band members, some touring with her, and all playing on her third solo album before venturing out on their own on David Geffen's new Asylum Records label. Their self-titled debut album in 1972 spawned two top-20 singles in the U.S. and Canada, "Take It Easy" and "Witchy Woman," and the next year's follow-up Desperado, while only peaking at number 41 in the U.S., inspired hits in "Tequila Sunrise," "Outlaw Man," and the title track. In 1974, guitarist Don Felder joined the band, and On the Border produced the top-40 hit "Already Gone" and the Eagles' first number-one song in the U.S. and Canada: "Best of My Love," which also became the musicians' first hit overseas. In 1975, One of These Nights became the Eagles' first chart-topping album in the U.S. and a top-10 album in many other countries, boasting the titular number-one smash and the top-five songs "Lyin' Eyes" and "Take It to the Limit."

Their Greatest Hits (1971–1975) is currently the best-selling album in the United States with 38 million copies sold, and its original release primed the public for the late-1976 debut of Hotel California, which would sell more than 26 million copies in the U.S. The album yielded two number-one singles in the U.S. and Canada ("New Kid in Town" and the album's title track) and in 1979, the Eagles released their last studio album for nearly 28 years with The Long Run, which premiered the eventual top-10 hits "The Long Run" and "I Can't Tell You Why." The Eagles broke up in 1980 but reunited in 1994 for the album Hell Freezes Over, a mix of live and new studio tracks, and toured consistently. Thirteen years later, the group released Long Road Out of Eden, the Eagles' sixth number-one album in the U.S.

Regarding the November 21 Rhythm City headliners, a spirited blend of originality and the pursuit of excellence have taken Hotel California: A Salute to the Eagles to a level of recognition normally reserved for Gold and Platinum recording artists. By respectfully and accurately reproducing the Grammy Award-winning sounds of our generation's Greatest American Songbook, this legendary Southern California group has touched the hearts of fans all over the world. The most successful and longest-running show of its kind, Hotel California: A Salute to the Eagles is the only show to have ever received official authorization to perform the Eagles catalog of music. Fans are invited to join the musicians on a trip down a dark desert highway, feel the cool wind in their hair, and check into ... the Hotel California.

Hotel California: A Salute to the Eagles lands at Davenport's Event Center on November 21, admission to the 8 p.m. concert is $10-40, and more information and tickets are available by calling (563)328-8000 and visiting RhythmCityCasino.com.