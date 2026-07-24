Hughes Taylor, August 2

Sunday, August 2, 3:30 p.m.

Pour Bros. Craft Taproom, 1209 Fourth Avenue, Suite 2, Moline IL

Performing blues-rock that, according to Blues Blast Magazine, delivers a sound "loaded with explosive, steady-driving fretwork" and "a heavy beat and a voice to match," genre great Hughes Taylor performs an August 2 concert sponsored by the Mississippi Valley Blues Society, his Pour Bros. Craft Taproom set treating fans to what Creative Loafing called "a fiery brand of blues-rock whose power trio lineage stretches back to Stevie Ray Vaughan, Cream and Jimi Hendrix."

As stated in his biography at HughesTaylorMusic.com: "Hughes Taylor is the guitarist, lead vocalist, and primary songwriter for Soundabout Revival, the collaborative evolution of the Hughes Taylor Band. Hailing from Macon, Georgia, Hughes is known for his fiery brand of blues-rock and his masterful command of the guitar. Drawing inspiration from legends like Stevie Ray Vaughan, Jimi Hendrix, and the Allman Brothers, Hughes’s music blends raw guitar riffs, soulful grooves, and expressive vocals that captivate audiences worldwide.

"After nearly two decades of honing his craft, Hughes Taylor’s latest project, Roasted, marks a new milestone in his musical journey. This full-length LP, released in Spring of 2025, is a culmination of years of evolution and collaboration, shaped by the twists and turns of remote recording, lineup changes, and countless hours of refining the material. Roasted is a melding of two parts: Dark Roast, released in May 2024, which dives deep into the heavier, darker side of blues rock, and Light Roast, which embraces a more upbeat, vibrant energy. Together, these two halves form a complete musical experience that showcases Hughes’s growth as both a guitarist and a songwriter. Recorded across multiple studios in Georgia and expertly mixed at the historic Capricorn Sound Studios, Dark Roast earned Hughes a Blues Blast Award nomination for his single 'Ballad of Big Bill McGuire' and set the stage for Light Roast. The album features an electrifying blend of blues-rock with influences from the likes of Gov’t Mule, Joe Bonamassa, and Hughes’s personal favorite guitarist, Steve Gaines.

"Before Roasted, Hughes’s 2021 album Modern Nostalgia earned global acclaim and airplay, winning the Atlanta Blues Society’s 'Best Self Produced CD' award and receiving rave reviews from notable outlets including Blues Blast Magazine, Blues Matters Magazine, and more. His previous original work, including the 2018 album Restless, and the 2016 debut Hear My Melody, reflects his deep dedication to his blues roots while incorporating contemporary influences. His 2019 album of classic blues-rock covers Good Blues, Fast garnered acclaim across the country, showcasing Hughes’s dynamic take on the power trio format.

"In January 2020, Hughes and his band toured the UK, supporting the Heather Findlay Band. Their popularity surged, attracting positive reviews from music press, until the pandemic brought live performances to a halt. Fortunately, the final shows of that tour were recorded, leading to the release of Live in the UK on CD and digital in early 2021.

"Officially beginning his musical journey at age 12, Hughes dedicated countless hours in his bedroom to mastering his craft, playing alongside recordings of his guitar heroes. By 14, he was writing original material and recording demos in his parents’ basement while simultaneously developing his live act by playing anywhere, anytime, with anyone. He was already performing professionally before he could legally drive, and by 18 years old, music had become his primary source of income.

"Now, as Hughes and Soundabout Revival enter the studio with new material and tour in support of Roasted, they bring their high-energy performances to stages across the country, continuing to captivate audiences with their authentic sound and passion for blues-rock. Hughes Taylor remains committed to creating music that resonates across generations, blending classic influences with his unique voice and vision."

Hughes Taylor plays his Pour Bros. Craft Taproom engagement on August 2, admission to the 3:30 p.m. concert is free; and more information is available by calling the Mississippi Valley Blues Society at (563)322-5837 and visiting MVBS,org.