Humbird, May 14

Tuesday, May 14, 6 p.m.

Raccoon Motel, 315 East Second Street, Davenport IA

Touring in support of the band's 2024 release Right On, an album whose title track was praised by Atwood magazine as "an achingly tender ballad with a fire burning deep inside," Siri Undlin and her indie outfit Humbird headline a May 14 concert at Davenport's Raccoon Motel, with Atwood adding that the song is "a softly stirring eruption of vulnerability and raw humanity."

As stated at HumbirdMusic.com, "For Undlin, growing up steeped in church choirs and traditional Irish ensembles eventually led to conducting extensive folklore and musical research around the world as a Watson Fellow. That work inspired years of DIY touring around North America, including performing around the Twin Cities one backyard at a time during the pandemic. Undlin continues to expand and experiment as a writer and bandleader in a way that is fluid with each season, and oddly suited for this particular moment. Following the surprise success of the self-released debut album Pharmakon and the pensive reflections of 2021’s Still Life, Right On is the next iteration in her process of witnessing the world in all its complexity and responding with candid consideration.

"Produced by Shane Leonard and featuring regular contributors Pat Keen (bass, synth, percussion) and Pete Quirsfeld (drums and percussion), the majority of the songs showcase the locked-in rock trio, a progression from the contemplative folk musings of Undlin’s previous releases. Undlin and her collaborators tracked live and to tape over the course of two muggy weeks in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. For a collection of songs unafraid of ambiguity, it’s music that bares its teeth. Anger and dismay sizzle in response to current events. Heartbreak feels like sandpaper, while wildflowers bob and sway in an ever-expanding universe."

A smash with music critics, Glide magazine said of Right On, "The singer/songwriter shines in her element, seeped in unique and introspective lyrical whimsey and crunchy guitar explosiveness. A gifted artist, whose strength of vocals shines as do her lyrical quips, Humbird is a singular voice who over and over again impresses with her creative web-spinning of sonic euphoria.” Meanwhile, Where the Music Meets added, "Humbird emerges once again with her third full-length album, Right On, showcasing a bold departure from her previous folk musings into electrified, gritty Americana."

Humbird headlines their Davenport engagement on May 14 with with an additional set by Creekbird Carter Hogan, admission to the 6 p.m. concert is $19.84, and tickets are available by visiting TheRaccoonMotel.com.