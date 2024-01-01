I-Rock 93.5 Holiday Hangover, January 13

Saturday, December 13, 7 p.m.

The Redstone Room, 129 Main Street, Davenport IA

Co-hosted by the popular radio station and Ryan McCredden, Davenport's Common Chord will celebrate the end of the holiday season with the I-Rock 93.5 Holiday Hangover, the January 13 Redstone Room event boasting electrifying sets by a quartet of rock and alternative-metal acts: Alborn, Discrepancies, Arson City, and Five AM.

Formed in 2016, the Northern Illinois-based alternative metal band Alborn consists of Justin Taylor (guitar/lead vocals), Alex Raser (drums/vocals), Zame Lewis (bass), and Nate Guske (guitar/vocals). Their sound has been compared to Deftones or a heavier version of Alice in Chains, and Alborn released their debut EP Impairative in 2020. Follow up singles “Full Circle," “Cause to Create,” and “Hindsight” took them through 2021 and met success including spots on Spotify’s “Rock Hard” playlist, SiriusXM Octane, and Music Choice. The band went on to share stages with the likes of Shinedown, Sevendust, Buckcherry, Adelitas Way, Badflower, Gemini Syndrome, Plush, and others, and entering 2022, Alborn was invited to again join Sevendust and Plush on a run of New Year’s shows in the southeast. Meanwhile, this past March, Alborn hit the road for 18 days providing direct support to Powerman 5000 while the musicians' new single “Push” started at radio. The single has been a big hit, even charting on Billboard’s Top 40 for Mainstream Rock.

Based out of St. Louis, Discrepancies is comprised of Garrett Weakley (bass), Brandon Bollinger (guitar/vocals), Marc Lyle (drums), Antonio Metcalf (vocals), and Addison Bracher (guitar/vocals). In January of 2018, the rockers signed to InVogue Records and released The Awakening that March, a recording that scored a million streams in its first week. The album had a strong release with the single “Not Alone” and landed on Billboard charts, peaking at number 32. The Awakening was also covered in Alternative Press, Metal Injection, and other outlets, and in the summer of 2018, Discrepancies played the Final Vans Warped Tour and followed it up with multiple short tours throughout the USA, as well as Rock USA the following year. In January of 2020, the band dropped their chart-topping single “Control," which has reached north of 3.5 million streams on Spotify alone, and in 2023, Discrepancies' accomplishments included touring with Wolves At The Gate, Catch Your Breath, and Until I Wake.

Arson City is a five-piece rock band based out of Omaha, Nebraska, that formed in late July of 2013, with each member of the band portraying their own character within the fictional landscape of Arson City, as well as the supporters of the project, known as the “Citizens." The Mayor, The Doctor, The Dealer, The Con and The Enforcer makeup the basis of the project, and Arson City bills itself as "filled with violence, greed, corruption, and a constant struggle within itself to maintain hope for those have none. Each performance builds strength to those who need it, and revenge for those seeking it." And the Illinois-based four-piece rock act Five AM boasts an insatiable desire to push the limits between rock, hip hop, R&B, and pop. Delivering catchy hooks soaked in liquid cool melodies. Five AM is known by their growing fanbase for their fun, energetic live performances, one of which will no doubt be in evidence during their forthcoming Quad Cities set.

The I-Rock 93.5 Holiday Hangover gets underway in Davenport's Redstone Room on January 13, admission to the 7 p.m. concert event (with doors opening at 6 p.m.) are $15-18 and $80 for a reserved table for four, and more information and tickets are available by calling (563)326-1333 and visiting CommonChordQC.org.