I-ROCK 93.5 Sixth-Anniversary Show w/ Sleep Theory, September 19

Friday, September 19, 7 p.m.

The Rust Belt, 533 12th Avenue, East Moline IL

Touring in support of their 2025 album debut Afterglow that Bring the Noise UK called a "seamless blend of clean and screamed vocals, backed by guitar riffs that switch between groovy and crushing," the alternative-metal rockers of Sleep Theory headline the I-ROCK 93.5 Sixth-Anniversary Show at East Moline venue The Rust Belt, the September 19 headliners also praised by Dead Rhetoric for delivering a "fluid powerhouse of metallic urgency, R&B playfulness, danceable electronics, and modern rock energy."

Memphis four-piece Sleep Theory, as stated at AllMusic.com, "is a band that exists somewhere between metalcore catharsis, respectful homage to the nu metal greats of the early 2000s, and an unshakeable element of mass appeal and accessibility, due in no small part to the clear and powerful vocals of lead singer Cullen Moore. The band deliveed both clean production values and seething aggression on their 2025 debut album Afterglow, which was popular enough to hit the 117 slot in the Billboard 200 chart.

"Sleep Theory formed in Memphis, Tennessee, in 2019, originally starting out as a solo project for Moore, who was accompanied from the beginning by bassist/vocalist Paolo Vergara. The band's first lineup was filled out by guitarist Landen Terry and drummer Alex Washam. Washam left the band in 2022, replaced by new drummer Ben Pruitt, and Terry parted ways with the group the next year, making way for Daniel Pruitt to join as lead guitarist. In this time, Sleep Theory toured with notable bands like Shinedown, and in 2023 they released their debut EP, Paper Hearts. In May of 2025, they released their first full-length album, Afterglow, on long-running punk and hardcore label Epitaph Records." Currently amassing raves for the recording, Sleep Theory was recently described by Kerrang! as "invigoratingly organic," while Cryptic Rock dubbed the band "a mix of Modern Metal and R&B with irresistible vocal hooks that stick with you.”

Sleep Theory headlines the I-ROCK 93.5 Sixth-Anniversary Show on September 19 with additional sets by Nevertel, Oxymorrons, and Stray View, admission to the 7 p.m. concert event is $13.27-19.99, and more information and tickets are available by visiting TheRustBeltQC.com.