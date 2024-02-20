Ian Munsick, March 1

Friday, March 1, 7:30 p.m.

The Capitol Theatre, 330 West Third Street, Davenport IA

With the country singer/songwriter praised by Holler Country for its sound that "feels uber-modern while never straying too far from the timeless, fiddle-driven folk music of his rural upbringing," 30-year-old sensation Ian Munsick headlines a March 1 concert event at Davenport's Capitol Theatre, his most recent album White Buffalo also hailed by Entertainment Focus as a work that “juxtaposes the old, cinematic stories of country music with modern sounds and massive choruses.”

Also a gifted instrumentalist on guitar, piano, bass, and mandolin, Munsick was born and raised on ranches in Wyoming, which remains a major draw of inspiration for his music. He attended high school in Colorado Springs, Colorado, and graduated from Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee with a degree in Songwriting and Music Business in December of 2016. Munsick began performing alongside his two older brothers as The Munsick Boys at the age of 10, played in a cover band in high school, and served as a bassist/background vocalist for others after moving to Nashville, but before signing a solo record deal with Warner Music Nashville in 2020. "Long Haul" was issued as Munsick's debut single with the label in April of the following year, and served as the lead single to the artist's studio-album debut Coyote Cry, which was released in February of 2021.

His second studio album White Buffalo was released in April of 2023 and includes the hit song "Long Live Cowgirls," which was initially recorded as a duet with Cody Johnson and was certified Gold by the RIAA. Due to scheduling conflicts, a solo version removing Johnson's vocal was issued to country radio in October 2023, though Johnson was still credited by Billboard when it charted. A documentary film, White Buffalo: Voices of the West was released last month, and expands on the Western themes found in Munsick's sophomore album by displaying the relationship between ranchers, cowboys, and the Indigenous people of the area, with Munsick having conversations with members of Crow and Blackfeet Nation.

Ian Munsick headlines his Davenport engagement on March 1 with additional sets by Jake Worthington and Charlie Worsham, admission to the 7:30 p.m. concert is $39-140, and more information and tickets are available by calling (844)765-8432 and visiting the Capitol Theatre Web site.