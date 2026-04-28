In Flames, May 13

Wednesday, May 13, 7 p.m.

The Rust Belt, 533 12th Avenue, East Moline IL

With their most recent album Foregone praised by AllMusic for its "raw, bass-heavy, crunchy sound, with their usual highly melodic lines and harmonic solos present and correct," the melodic death-metal artists of In Flames headline a May 13 concert event at East Moline venue The Rust Belt, Kerrang! adding that "Foregone is a reminder that when In Flames are at the peak of their powers, they really are untouchable."

A Swedish heavy-metal outfit from Gothenburg, Sweden, In Flames formed in 1990, and are considered one of the pioneering acts of the Gothenburg metal scene, which also includes bands such as At the Gates and Dark Tranquillity. Their lineup has changed several times, with vocalist Anders Fridén and lead guitarist Björn Gelotte being the only consistent members since 1995. Since the departure of Jesper Strömblad in 2010, no original members remain with the band. The band has sold more than 2 million records worldwide.

During the band's early years, In Flames had a varying group of musicians recording with them, including many session musicians. By the release of Colony (1999), the group had established a stable lineup. Their sixth studio album Reroute to Remain (2002) showed the band moving toward a newer style of music that moved further away from melodic death metal and closer to alternative metal. This decision was criticized by fans of the group's heavier metal sound; however, it increased the band's mainstream audience and bolstered their album sales.

Since the band's inception, In Flames have released 14 studio albums, three EPs, and two live DVDs, their latest release being 2023's Forehone. In Flames has been nominated for ten Swedish Grammis Awards, winning seven of them; including “Hard Rock/Metal Album of the Year” category in 2005 for Soundtrack to Your Escape, in 2007 for Come Clarity, in 2009 for A Sense of Purpose, and most recently, in 2024 for Foregone.

In Flames headline their East Moline engagement on May 13 with additional sets by Thrown, Distant, and Upon Stone, admission to the 7 p.m. concert is $39.55-119.26, and more information and tickets are available by visiting TheRustBeltQC.com.